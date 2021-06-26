Ray, Grahan, Loki Episode 3: What to watch this weekend

This weekend, we present a bouquet of shows and movies from different genres that started streaming on Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, ZEE5, Dinsey Plus Hotstar, SonyLIV, BookMyShow Stream and others.

Title Platform Language This is Pop Netflix English I’ll Be Gone in the Dark (Bonus Episode) Disney Plus Hotstar English Too Hot to Handle Season 2 Netflix English Batman: The Long Halloween (Part I) BookMyShow Stream English Loki Episode 3 Disney Plus Hotstar English In the Dark Season 3 VootSelect English The House of Flowers: The Movie Netflix Spanish Murder by the Coast Netflix Spanish Good on Paper Netflix English Ray Netflix Hindi Dhoop Ki Deewar ZEE5 Hindi, Urdu Sex/Life Netflix English Clementine BookMyShow Stream English Four Kids and It BookMyShow Stream English Mojin — The Treasure Valley BookMyShow Stream Mandarin The A List Season 2 Netflix English Thaen SonyLIV Tamil, Malayalam, Telugu, Kannada Central Park Season 2 Apple TV Plus English Wolfgang Disney Plus Hotstar English The Mysterious Benedict Society Disney Plus Hotstar English Manhas De Setembro Season 1 Amazon Prime Video Portuguese De Viaje Conlos Derbez Season 2 Amazon Prime Video Spanish 5x Comedy 2020 Season 1 Amazon Prime Video Portuguese Liberty Stands Still Lionsgate Play English Puncch Beat Season Two AltBalaji Hindi

Anthology film Ray is inspired by the works of legendary filmmaker Satyajit Ray. Directed by Abhishek Chaubey, Srijit Mukherji and Vasan Bala, it stars Manoj Bajpayee, Ali Fazal, Harshvardhan Kapoor and Kay Kay Menon in the lead roles along with actors Gajraj Rao, Shweta Basu Prasad, Anindita Bose, Bidita Bag, Dibyendu Bhattacharya, Radhika Madan, Chandan Roy Sanyal and Akansha Ranjan Kapoor. The Indian Express film critic Shubhra Gupta wrote in her review, “The new four-part Netflix anthology, based on short stories by Satyajit Ray, is a mixed bag. One segment stands out, another has promise and the other two don’t lift off the screen.”

The Pakistani series is a cross-border love story, starring Sajal Aly and Ahad Raza Mir in the lead roles. It narrates the story of Vishal (Mir) from India and Sara (Aly) from Pakistan, whose paths cross after their fathers die in a war. In these difficult circumstances, they find comfort in each other. It is a weekly show with new episodes releasing every Friday. The finale of the series will stream on Independence Day weekend.

Netflix’s dating show Too Hot To Handle has returned with a second season. Here, ten singles are made to live together in a luxurious villa and form deep connections with each other. But the catch is they can’t have sexual relationships, and if they do so, they will lose money. Four episodes of the series are already out, and the remaining episodes will release on June 30.

In the latest episode of Marvel’s Loki, the two Loki variants team up to save themselves from an apocalyptic event, and along the way, they learn something new about each other.

Indianexpress.com’s Kshitij Rawat called the Chris Palmer directorial “a worthwhile watch for Dark Knight fans”. He wrote in his review, “It is undeniably a pretty solid Batman film. It tells a grim story adroitly with a suitably gloomy atmosphere and a dash of wry humour to boot. The story and humour are updated a little for modern sensibilities, so even those who have read the graphic novel will find lots of new stuff. And for purists, numerous verbal and visual nods to the original storyline should satisfy you.”

Directed by Ranjan Chandel, the eight-episode series is set in 1984 when the nation was shaken by the riots that took place after the assassination of Prime Minister Indira Gandhi. The show, inspired by the novel Chaurasi by Satya Vyas, stars Pavan Malhotra, Zoya Hussain, Anshuman Pushkar, Wamiqa Gabbi, Teekam Joshi and Sahidur Rahman.