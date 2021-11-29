Ravi Shastri appears in Inside Edge season 3 video, endorses new captain: ‘He is confident, aggressive’

The makers of Inside Edge have enlisted former cricketer Ravi Shastri for a promo of the show’s season 3. The Amazon Prime Video drama’s third entry, that is set at the place where cricket and politics converge, will premiere early next month and the promotions are in full swing.

In the funny promo, Shastri is giving a press conference and is asked by a mediaperson as to his thoughts about Tanuj Virwani’s Vayu Raghavan and his captaincy of Mumbai Mavericks.

Seemingly parodying his own hyperbolic commentary style, he said, “I think it’s a very good signing. Very, very good appointment. He is aggressive. He is very self-confident about his own ability. What I like is his energy with his teammates. He enjoyed another player’s performance when he was out there. And that’s one of the main qualities in a captain, you got to be able to take your team with you.”

Switching to Hindi and Marathi, Shastri added, “He will being a lot of enthusiasm to the team. He is a Mumbaikar. He is sharp and talented. And he will deliver the result.”

The show has a huge ensemble cast with names like Vivek Oberoi, Richa Chadha, Aamir Bashir, Tanuj Virwani, Angad Bedi, Sayani Gupta and Sapna Pabbi among others.

It is about a cricket team called Mumbai Mavericks and its owner Zarina Malik as she fights for supremacy in the business amid spot-fixing and doping scandals. It explores the interplay between power, money, and fame with cricket as its backdrop.

The show was created by Karan Anshuman and directed by Kanishk Varma. Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani’s Excel Entertainment is its production banner.