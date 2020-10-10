scorecardresearch
Saturday, October 10, 2020
Raveena Tandon to start filming for debut web series in Dalhousie

Raveena Tandon, who is shooting for a web-series in Dalhousie, said the cast and crew of the series travelled to the hill state adhering to all COVID-19 guidelines.

By: PTI | Mumbai | October 10, 2020 2:53:43 pm
Raveena Tandon web-seriesRaveena Tandon will also be seen in KGF Chapter 2. (Photo: Raveena Tandon/Instagram)

Actor Raveena Tandon will soon start shooting for her debut web-series in Dalhousie, Himachal Pradesh.

Tandon, one of the top Bollywood actors of the 90’s, is best known for her films Mohra, Andaz Apna Apna, Laadla, Dulhe Raja, Shool, Aks, Daman, Satta and Maatr.

The 45-year-old actor said the cast and crew of the series travelled to the hill state adhering to all COVID-19 guidelines.

“I am looking forward to resume shooting. It is very important for all us to take all kinds of safety precautions. We have travelled by adhering to all Covid-19 guidelines,” Tandon, said in a statement, without divulging details about the web series.

The actor said the team is taking utmost care to curb the spread of coronavirus.

“Personally, I am very particular about safety and hygiene during these COVID times and me and the entire cast and crew will be adhering to strict social distancing norms,” she said.

Besides this project, Tandon will be playing a pivotal part in the much awaited KGF: Chapter 2.

