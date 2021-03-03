scorecardresearch
Wednesday, March 03, 2021
Raveena Tandon set to make digital debut with Netflix’ supernatural crime thriller, Aranyak

Netflix India's upcoming releases in 2021 include Raveena Tandon starrer Aranyak among other new originals.

Mumbai
March 3, 2021 2:17:02 pm
Raveena Tandon-NetflixRaveena Tandon to debut in the web space with Netflix' Aranyak. (Photo: Raveena Tandon/Instagram)

Raveena Tandon is all set to make her web debut with Netflix’ Aranyak, a supernatural crime thriller. The series will be helmed by Rohan Sippy who recently delivered the successful series Criminal Justice: Behind Closed Doors on Disney+Hotstar.

Talking about her character in Aranyak, Raveena said in a press conference, “Aranyak is a mysterious, intriguing story based in Himachal. My character’s name is Kasturi Dogra. Kasturi struggles to balance her personal and professional life, like many women. This is her story.”

Aranyak’s synopsis reads: After a foreign teenage tourist disappears in the misty Himalayan town, a harried, local cop Kasturi must join hands with her city-bred replacement Angad, on a big-ticket case that digs up skeletons and revives a forgotten Himalayan myth of a bloodthirsty, serial killing entity in the forest. Parambrata Chatterjee, Ashutosh Rana, Zakir Hussain, and Megna Malik also star. Sippy is the showrunner, Vinay Waikul the director, and Charudutt Acharya the writer. Aranyak is a production of Roy Kapur Films and Ramesh Sippy Entertainment.

Also read |Netflix announces new slate: Delhi Crime 2, Kota Factory 2, She 2 confirmed

On Wednesday, the streaming giant, Netflix India released its complete slate for 2021 across different genres and languages. They will be releasing Richie Mehta’s Delhi Crime Season 2, Jamtara 2, Kota Factory 2, Ye Kaali Kaali Aankhein, Mismatched season 2 and many others in the coming months. Netflix India is also expected to release the acclaimed festival winner Bombay Rose, Kapil Sharma’s much-awaited web show and Sanya Malhotra’s quirky movie about a young widow Pagglait soon.

 

