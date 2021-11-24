Raveena Tandon reveals what connects her Netflix show Aranyak, Bollywood debut Patthar ke Phool

Raveena Tandon is all set to make her digital debut with Netflix original Aranyak. The thriller, served with a dash of supernatural, has been directed by Vinay Waikul. It also stars Ashutosh Rana, Parambrata Chatterjee, Zakir Hussain, Meghna Malik and Indraneil Sengupta in pivotal roles.

Wanting to bring alive the mystery of the forest, the team released the trailer of the drama in Shillim, Maharashtra. Raveena, who ruled Bollywood in the 90s, shared that it was destined that she starts her digital innings with a project under the Sippy Films banner.

“30 years ago, I started my career with Patthar Ke Phool, which was from the house of the Sippys. And I am so thankful that the audience tolerated me all these years. And now as I step into the new medium, Rohan

Sippy is the showrunner. I hope you all now will also tolerate me for 30 more years,” she said with a smile.

Sharing that the webspace allows characters to shine, Raveena said that her part could have been played by anyone else. “Kasturi Dogra is so strong, she would reach out to you anyhow,” she said. The actor went on to describe her part as someone who’s ‘fiercely independent, super talented cop, and who is waiting for an opportunity to excel in her life’.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Raveena Tandon (@officialraveenatandon)

“She is surrounded by male counterparts and wants to achieve something in her career. The show represents the way we women juggle our careers, lives and emotional support that we get or don’t get from home,” Raveena said, adding that the priorities for most women are their ‘children, in-laws, family’. She further shared that this is what attracted her to the character as everyone will relate to her, especially ones in uniform.

Raveena added, “It’s something that I might not identify, because I might be one of those lucky ones who has had constant emotional support from my family—parents, husband and children. But there are so many women out there, so many Kasturi Dogras who aren’t lucky enough to get that kind of emotional support.”

Sharing that this makes the character so beautifully strong against all odds, the actor added that it’s important to get the emotional support because the job that women do isn’t only physically taxing but mentally taxing. “There’s so much pressure on them to try and excel,” she concluded.

Aranyak will drop on Netflix on December 10.