Ratched trailer: Sarah Paulson plays the unhinged, scary ‘nurse-monster’

Cold, menacing and strangely comical are a few of the words that would best describe the trailer of Netflix’s upcoming thriller series Ratched. The show has been adapted from the novel One Flew Over the Cuckoo’s Nest and features the talented Sarah Paulson in the titular role, as the unhinged nurse Ratched.

Created by Evan Romansky and executive-produced by the brilliant Ryan Murphy, Ratched seems to promise a delightful but delirious look at the mental health system where nothing is as simple as how things first appear.

Sarah Paulson, who has established herself as a credible actor over the years, is menacing as the unstable, scary nurse who first does things with the idea to help her patients, but very quickly becomes overpowered by the darker side of her ‘self’.

The treatment of the content, the grading and the colour of the web series seem to scream ‘a worthy successor to American Horror Story.’ Ratched also features Sharon Stone, Cynthia Nixon, Judy Davis, Charlie Carver among others in significant parts.

Ratched will start streaming on Netflix from September 18.

