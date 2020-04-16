Rasika Dugal: Gratifying that your work on digital medium reaches a wider audience

Rasika Dugal is known for her work in shows like Out of Love, Mirzapur, Delhi Crime. (Photo: Varinder Chawla) Rasika Dugal is known for her work in shows like Out of Love, Mirzapur, Delhi Crime. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

Actor Rasika Dugal is known for her performances in films like Manto, Hamid and web series like Out of Love, Mirzapur, Delhi Crime among others. In a live interaction on The Indian Express’ Facebook page, Rasika shared her experience of lockdown, the rising digital medium and her upcoming projects.

Rasika spoke about the importance of staying in during the lockdown. She said, “Take a break and live a little bit, I think we live a very very fast paced life. I find it very difficult to cope with people’s pace of functioning, people are very quick these days, and they expect you to be quick as well. So, I am actually happy to slow down. Of course, there is a worry about what is happening outside but it is important to not give into the sense of doom and gloom. It is important to keep yourself updated to know what is happening and behave responsibly.”

The actor then expressed concern about the issues faced by daily-wage earners in the industry. She said, “I am really concerned about the daily-wage workers, we have so many of them in the industry. I am helping everybody around me who I know used to survive on per-day income, that’s just my small contribution. They haven’t gotten work for a month now and aren’t going to get work at least until the lockdown is lifted. I don’t know how any industry is going to cope with this and get back.”

On being asked how much had the digital platform has contributed to the craft of actors, the Mirzapur actor said, “It has given us a very big thing, that is the regularity of work. So, just the opportunity to be able to practice your craft for many days in a year is a boon and a blessing, I can only be grateful. And the fact that your work reaches a wider audience, it is a gratifying feeling.”

She added, “I didn’t really think that this (work on OTT platforms) was going to turn out like this. I didn’t know the digital space was going to become so big. I just responded instinctively to the scripts that I was being offered as they seemed very interesting projects. I think I got lucky, I don’t think I had a foresight into it or had a vision or a good strategy. For example, when Mirzapur was offered to me, I thought it was a great role to play. I hadn’t been offered anything even remotely similar to that before. I didn’t know that I was entering a space that is one day going to become a popular option.”

The actor then spoke about her upcoming series, A Suitable Boy by Mira Nair. She said, “I have shot for A Suitable Boy which is based on Vikram Seth’s novel of the same name, which was directed by the wonderful and lovely Mira Nair. Just working with her was on my bucket list. It was absolutely lovely to work with her. So, it was great fun, and it was such an interesting ensemble of actors – Ishan Khattar, Tabu, Shahana Goswami, Vivek Gomber, a lot of lovely actors to work with.”

