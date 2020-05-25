Ranvir Shorey on the lockdown: I just want my normal life back

Ranvir Shorey plays the character of Kalpesh in Metro Park Quarantine Edition. Ranvir Shorey plays the character of Kalpesh in Metro Park Quarantine Edition.

Actor Ranvir Shorey plays Kalpesh in the sitcom Metro Park, which is back with a ‘Quarantine Edition’. The shot-at-home series, which also stars Purbi Joshi and Omi Vaidya in pivotal roles, revolves around how Kalpesh (Shorey), Payal (Joshi) and Kannan (Vaidya) deal with the coronavirus pandemic and its consequence, the lockdown.

Shorey recently spoke to indianexpress.com about his experience of shooting the series at home.

Here are the excerpts:

How was it shooting a segment of the series during the lockdown?

It was both exciting and nerve-wracking because you have to do everything by yourself. You’re doing pre-production, costumes, make-up, camera, script, acting and everything else. But luckily, I’ve had extensive behind-the-camera experience, so it wasn’t a very daunting task. Even though it was a lot of hard work, it was a welcoming change because anyway you don’t have much to do (in the lockdown).

What sort of difficulties did you face?

One huge difficulty was that my house was under renovation when this lockdown happened. The work is left as it is. More than half of my house is broken down. So, even in the house, I could not use all the areas but only a few corners.

Have you gotten a chance to write something during the lockdown?

I want to but I don’t have the discipline for it. In this situation, people might think that it’s the ideal time but I couldn’t. So, I am sticking to writing some songs. If God blesses me, I’ll have takers for it. I usually write fun songs. I am at the nascent stage of my song writing ambitions.

Do you think this mode of shoot will become the norm for a while?

Man, I hope not (laughs) because it really constraints you. Even though there are people who have made their careers creating content at home, for an actor like me, it does not explore the full potential of filmmaking.

How is Kalpesh handling the whole coronavirus situation? Is there a similarity with how you’re handling the entire lockdown scenario?

To know that, you’ll have to watch the series. They have used the same characters and tried to mirror what’s happening in the society during the coronavirus pandemic. It is a funny take on what’s happening in the world.

I don’t have a wife to deal with (laughs) but otherwise, just like Kalpesh, my life is also difficult during the pandemic.

Any to-do-list of what you want to do post the lockdown?

I just want my normal life back. The normal we all had till February this year. I want to be able to go out, meet friends, go to work. Initially, it was okay. For the first month and a half, people were enthusiastic. But then the whole situation psychologically gets you. Now, I am in a situation where the psychological trauma of it is starting to get me.

How will industry change post the lockdown?

Some norms have to be brought in. For instance, screening of the crew before the production. Even during the production, how people interact with each other will change. We have to find a right balance where we are able to work and stay safe too. Whatever the norms will be, they will be applicable for the whole world. Let’s see what happens.

Is there a lesson the lockdown has taught you?

Yes! Don’t take anything for granted. Also, save more money (laughs).

Is OTT the way forward for the industry?

Irrespective of the lockdown, OTT is a blessing. More so in the lockdown because people are able to work and reach their audience.

What’s your take on direct OTT release?

As an actor, I shouldn’t have a take on it because the call has to be taken by the producers and exhibitors. As an actor, I have never distinguished between the platforms.

Is web offering you better content than the film industry?

It doesn’t matter to me as long as my work is reaching the audience.

How will you sum up your journey?

Win some, lose some. It’s a mixed bag of chocolates.

Metro Park Quarantine Edition is streaming on Eros Now. This is the OTT platform’s second shot-at-home series after A Viral Wedding, which released earlier this month.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd