Ranvir Shorey, Mukul Chadha join Sunil Grover-led series Sunflower

Ranvir Shorey, Mukul Chadha, Girish Kulkarni, Shonali Nagrani, Sonal Jha, Radha Bhatt, Ashish Vidyarthi, Saloni Khanna and Ashiwn Kaushal have joined the cast of ZEE5’s upcoming situational crime-comedy series Sunflower. Sunil Grover was earlier cast in the lead role in the Rahul Sengupta and Vikas Bahl directorial.

According to the makers, Sunflower is the story of a middle-class housing society in Mumbai called Sunflower.

A still of Ashish Vidyarthi from ZEE5 series Sunflower. (Photo: PR) A still of Ashish Vidyarthi from ZEE5 series Sunflower. (Photo: PR)

Sonal Jha will be seen playing Ashish Vidyarthi’s wife in Sunflower. (Photo: PR) Sonal Jha will be seen playing Ashish Vidyarthi’s wife in Sunflower. (Photo: PR)

Girish Kulkarni plays Tambe in Sunflower. (Photo: PR) Girish Kulkarni plays Tambe in Sunflower. (Photo: PR)

Shonali Nagrani will be seen playing Mrs Shonali Nagrani will be seen playing Mrs Raj Kapoor in Sunflower. (Photo: PR)

Talking about the casting of Sunflower, co-directors Vikas Bahl and Rahul Sengupta said in a statement, “Casting was the most fun part in the initial process for Sunflower. We knew that this is a plot as well as a character-driven show, and hence it was important to have the right people to represent the conservative yet quirky society members that call Sunflower home.”

They added, “It has been a joy ride shooting with our talented ensemble cast right from Sameer, Ashish, Girish, Ranvir, Mukul, Shonali, Sonal to Radha, Ashwin, Saloni, Dayana, Ria, Simran, Jyoti. They come together to form a melting pot of the weird yet unique characters that bring the series together.”

Produced by Reliance Entertainment and Good Co., Sunflower will begin streaming on ZEE5 in April.