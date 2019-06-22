Ranvir Shorey: Bombers is a story of redemption

ZEE5 is all set to launch its first original sports drama Bombers. The show boasts of a brilliant ensemble cast including Ranvir Shorey, Annup Sonii, Zakir Hussain, Varun Mitra, Sapna Pabbi, Ahana Kumra, Prince Narula and Meiyang Chang among others. Set in Chandannagar, the series revolves around a football coach, who resurrects Bombers FC, a league team in West Bengal, after most of its players die in an unfortunate accident.

Ranvir Shorey, who was last seen in Sonchiriya, will play the challenging role of Debu, an ex-footballer, who is given the responsibility to rebuild the team in a short span of time. Bombers has been extensively shot in real locations and the team trained hard to play professional level football on screen.

Ahead of the release of his show, Ranvir Shorey spoke exclusively to indianexpress.com about Bombers, working in multicast projects and the digital space.

Excerpts from the conversation:

How did Bombers happen?

The makers came to me with this nice sports drama which also has a human interest angle. I loved my part in the series and even the overall story is very aspirational. It’s a tale of redemption, resurgence and finding one’s identity. My character is very interesting. He is a coach with a tragic backstory that he is trying to come out from. Most of the characters in the show have their own stories and with the sports backdrop, it just makes it more interesting.

Are you a football enthusiast in personal life?

I love football. I even play the sport, although I am not very good at it. I have been playing football since I was a kid but with age, you tend to play it less.

Whenever there is a story of resurgence of a sports team, it gets compared with Chak De! India. Do you think the same will happen with Bombers?

I don’t foresee any such comparison. The characters, setting and story are completely different. So, I am not anticipating something like that, and I really hope that it doesn’t happen.

What’s your take on multi-starrer projects?

It’s always a double-edged sword. When you are working in an ensemble cast, especially in the case of a series, you get enough time to develop your characters. But the negative side is that you don’t really know what’s happening with the other cast. So, you need to put your complete trust in the script and director and just slog on.

With so many boys around, what was the mood on set?

It was amazing. Everyone loves football so there was a lot of sports happening while we were shooting. And it was not just the boys, the girls were also included.

The show has been entirely shot in Chandannagar. In a time of world-class sets, do working in real locations help an actor?

Absolutely. It helps you get into the skin of the character more easily. I always prefer real locations as it helps me in my approach and process. You also tend to get a better feel and vibe about your character. Since we were at Chandannagar, we could witness the cultural heritage and imbibe those references in our roles.

You have been doing quite a lot of work in the web space. What’s your take on the content being made?

I think it’s a blessing and boon, not just for actors and filmmakers, but every professional in the entertainment business. We all know that the film world gives room to only a few. The digital medium has opened a new way to connect with the audience. ZEE5 is doing an amazing job with such great content. This is my second show with them. And I think they are betting heavy and right on the future.

You also have Sacred Games 2 up next. Does digital also help actors try out different genres, all at once?

Totally! For somebody like me, who is hungry for good work, this is a great stop. Although whatever films I have done, has always been appreciated, it did not give me enough work. But on web space, it’s not just any but good work that’s coming my way. I am really excited about Sacred Games 2 and hope people enjoy it too.