Ranveer vs Wild with Bear Grylls 5 best moments: From Ranveer Singh dancing for the wolves to eating testicles of a boar

After Rajinikanth, Akshay Kumar, Vicky Kaushal and Ajay Devgn, Ranveer Singh is the latest celebrity to go on adventure with Bear Grylls. But Ranveer vs Wild was a tad different. Unlike others who carried their star power, Ranveer screamed, danced, sang, hugged and kissed Bear.

Are we surprised seeing Ranveer do what he did? Not really. Ranveer vs Wild with Bear Grylls was loaded with several interesting and fun-filled moments only Ranveer can deliver. His candid revelations about wife Deepika Padukone and his many emotions that were unfiltered made it an exciting watch.

We list down five best moments from Ranveer vs Wild with Bear Grylls that showed various aspects of Ranveer Singh’s personality.

Bear Grylls strips Ranveer of his underpants

Ranveer Singh was accompanied by Bear Grylls. (Photo: Screengrab/Netflix) Ranveer Singh was accompanied by Bear Grylls. (Photo: Screengrab/Netflix)

When Bear Grylls and Ranveer Singh needed a piece of clothing to build a fire, Bear cut and pulled out Ranveer’s innerwear, much to the hesitation of the actor. But trust Ranveer to bring out the fun in any sort of situation. Here too, we are left giggling seeing Ranveer getting tortured by Bear.

More on Ranveer vs Wild | Ranveer Singh recalls the moment he first saw Deepika Padukone: ‘Sparks were flying…’

Encounter with snakes

Ranveer Singh freaked out seeing snakes. (Photo: Screengrab/Netflix) Ranveer Singh freaked out seeing snakes. (Photo: Screengrab/Netflix)

Ranveer Singh might have displayed his action chops in films, but he’s immensely vulnerable in real life. No wonder, the actor screamed his guts out seeing a cluster of snakes when he and Bear Grylls walked through a cave. The cave was dark, humid and narrow, making it the perfect habitat for the reptiles. The two men tip-toed and jumped over the snakes, but after Ranveer had screamed and shouted enough.

Dance for the wolves

Ranveer Singh danced and sang several times. (Photo: Screengrab/Netflix) Ranveer Singh danced and sang several times. (Photo: Screengrab/Netflix)

Ranveer Singh’s close friend and ad filmmaker Karan Kapadia became the special guest of Ranveer vs Wild with Bear Grylls, and even took part in his journey. The three men had to cross a river, and stopping them was a pack of wolves feeding on a dead boar. The plan was to distract the wolves so that they can steal the boar and eat it later. Ranveer brought his own twist to the task as he started dancing and jumping in front of the wolves. Of course, he managed to distract the wolves, and Karan pulled away the boar.

Eating testicles of a boar

Ranveer Singh was forced to eat things he detested. (Photo: Screengrab/Netflix) Ranveer Singh was forced to eat things he detested. (Photo: Screengrab/Netflix)

Given the show’s survival format, one needs to grab on anything safe to eat to keep the energy levels intact. And, Bear Grylls suggested something Ranveer Singh and Karan Kapadia were least expecting – either eat the dead boar’s testicles or the maggots since its outer meat was decomposing. They decided to eat the testicles. But only after Bear roasted it a bit.

Ranveer Singh smells the rare Serbica Ramonda flower. (Photo: Screengrab/Netflix) Ranveer Singh smells the rare Serbica Ramonda flower. (Photo: Screengrab/Netflix)

Early in the interactive special, Ranveer Singh revealed that he agreed to come to the jungles of Serbia because he wanted to take home the rare Serbica Ramonda flower for Deepika Padukone. Despite moments of laughter and fun, Ranveer’s last climb up a hill to secure the flower wasn’t a smooth one. After 36 hours of physical stress, his body had almost given up. And so even the last few steps seemed like moving a mountain to Ranveer. He, however, managed to push himself, only to break down in the end. It was an emotional moment for not just him but even his fans, who lauded Ranveer’s effort and love for Deepika.

Ranveer vs Wild with Bear Grylls is streaming on Netflix.