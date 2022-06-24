scorecardresearch
Friday, June 24, 2022
Ranveer vs Wild trailer: Ranveer Singh smears wolf poop on his face, wonders if he should eat ‘puss ke pakode’ with ‘bade bhaiya’ Bear Grylls

Ranveer Singh unveiled the trailer for his upcoming Netflix special with adventurer Bear Grylls, titled Ranveer vs Wild.

By: Entertainment Desk | New Delhi |
June 24, 2022 7:39:43 pm
Ranveer SinghRanveer Singh will go on a mission with Bear Grylls in Ranveer vs Wild.

Netflix on Friday dropped the first trailer for the interactive special Ranveer vs Wild with Bear Grylls. The special follows the same format as the British adventurer’s previous series for the streamer, You vs Wild, and the more popular Discovery show Man vs Wild.

Ranveer Singh isn’t the first Indian celebrity that Grylls has featured on one of his shows. He previously collaborated with Vicky Kaushal, Ajay Devgn, Akshay Kumar and Rajinikanth on special episodes, as well as with PM Narendra Modi. The over two-and-a-half minute trailer for Ranveer vs Wild teases the high-stakes quest that the actor goes on, to secure a rare flower for his wife Deepika Padukone.

He says, “Pyaar ke liye log chaand taare tod ke laate hain, main Deepika ke liye ek phool tod ke laane waala hoon. Woh bahut special phool hai, woh kabhi marta nahi hai, bilkul meri pyaar ki tarah. (People move heaven and earth for love, I’m going to find a special flower for Deepika. Like my love for her, it never dies.)”

The trailer reveals the various situations that Ranveer Singh finds himself in on his mission, which takes him across jungles, rock faces and caves. He comes across wolves, bears and snakes, and even finds the time to show off some of his swag and humour. On one occasion, he pulls out his sunglasses, and on another, appears to dance in the wilderness. He also yells in disgust after smearing wolf poop on his forehead, and later appears to be caught in a dilemma about whether to eat maggots or boar testicles.

“This is a fresh offering in the adventure reality genre.” Ranveer said at the launch event for the special. “Embarking on this great, big challenge was a thrill for me and we feel that the audience will also experience the same adrenaline rush. It’s packed with action, humor, emotion, suspense – just about all the ingredients of a wholesome watch! And the best part is that the audience gets to engage in a truly interactive format, which in many ways is the USP of the show. I am excited to be working with Netflix to bring to you a project that we believe is both novel and thoroughly entertaining!”

Ranveer vs Wild will be available to stream on Netflix starting July 8.

