Ranveer vs Wild teaser: Ranveer faces wolves and grizzly bears in this interactive special with Bear Grylls. Watch

A teaser for Ranveer Vs Wild With Bear Grylls is here. The Netflix special, jointly hosted by Ranveer Singh and British adventurer and the host of popular show Man vs Wild Bear Grylls, will feature interactive elements in the vein of Black Mirror: Bandersnatch and Grylls’ own You vs Wild.

The trailer begins with shots of animals like a copperhead snake, a wolf baring teeth, a grizzly bear running, and then Ranveer’s sweaty face appears. The place appears to be somewhere in North America. While there are interactive elements, they are more facetious than you would have expected (even for something featuring Ranveer) and one wonders whether they will play a role in the narrative. For instance, one question posed to the audience in the trailer is whether Ranveer would play dead if faced with a bear (something experts say one should never do) or dance for the animal.

Still, Ranveer Vs Wild With Bear Grylls looks decent fun, mainly because of Ranveer’s high energy and enthusiasm. Provided, one does not assume this to be infotainment, as this is just entertainment. Ranveer shared the teaser on his Instagram account. He captioned the post, “Jungle mein Mangal! 🤯🤯 Ranveer VS Wild, an interactive special packed with thrilling adventures is COMING SOON on @netflix_in 😎.” Bear Grylls has hosted many Indian celebrities, including PM Narendra Modi. Ajay Devgn, Akshay Kumar, Rajinikanth, Vicky Kaushal, among others. Ranveer vs Wild does not have a release date yet.