Thursday, July 07, 2022

Ranveer Singh says he was ‘very on’ for his suhagraat, talks about quickies in vanity vans: ‘There’s a risk element involved’

Ranveer Singh was at his candid best on Koffee with Karan Season 7. The Band Baaja Baarat actor talked about quickies in vanity vans, sex playlists and his 'suhagraat'.

By: Entertainment Desk | New Delhi |
July 7, 2022 8:37:03 pm
ranveer singhRanveer Singh on Koffee with Karan. (Photo: Disney+Hotstar/YouTube)

The first episode of Koffee with Karan Season 7 dropped on Thursday and as teased in the trailer, Ranveer Singh was a livewire on Karan Johar’s chat show. During the game called Koffee Bingo, Singh went all out and spoke about his ‘suhagraat’ and ‘quickies in vanity vans’.

KJo was shocked to learn that Singh was not tired after his wedding. The Band Baaja Baarat actor added, “I was very on.” He also ticked the Koffee Bingo box that read ‘had a quickie in the vanity van’. When Johar quizzed him about it, the actor said, “There’s a risk element involved, making it more exciting.”

Ranveer Singh, who is married to actor-producer Deepika Padukone, also said he has sex playlists “for different degrees”. “I have different sex playlists. For sensuous, passionate, loving sex. Then for raunchy, randy, dirty sex. Different sex playlists,” he said.

Ranveer Singh has previously appeared on Koffee with Karan with Arjun Kapoor, Ranbir Kapoor, Akshay Kumar and Anushka Sharma. This marks the Gunday actor’s fifth appearance on Karan Johar’s chat show. He will soon be seen alongside Alia Bhatt in KJo’s Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani. He also has Rohit Shetty’s Cirkus in the pipeline.

In Premium |Koffee Koffee hota hai: What is it about Karan Johar’s brew that has audiences asking for one more cuppa?

In an earlier conversation with PTI, Johar had said, “They (Celebrities) do censor themselves, but the idea is to try and create joy even out of that. It’s never about the answers, sensationalism or controversy. It’s about the vibe. That’s what the show taps into.”

Koffee with Karan Season 7 is streaming on Disney Plus Hotstar.

