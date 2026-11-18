On the latest episode of the Karan Johar-hosted chat show, Koffee With Karan, Ananya Birla, who is producing Ranveer Singh’s next film Pralay teased that the film is going to be a “spectacle.” Ananya is heading the recently launched Birla Studios. She debuted as a producer with the Imtiaz Ali-directed, Main Vaapas Aaunga. During the conversation, Ananya spoke about the success of the film, talked about her upcoming project Pralay starring Ranveer Singh, and her journey in the entertainment industry. She also revealed why she fondly calls Karan ‘Pops’, while an exchange about the word ‘struggle’ left Ananya Panday “triggered”. Panday was also a guest on the episode.

Ananya Birla on Main Vaapas Aaunga and Pralay

Talking about Main Vaapas Aaunga, Karan Johar touted it as “massive sleeper successes” of the year, which started from a small number but went on to make a larger number at the box office. Ananya Birla, who produced the film, added, “Yeah, it was around Rs 1 crore business on day 1, and then it went on to create history. I am just so proud to have worked with a director like Imtiaz Ali sir.”

As per Sacnilk, the Imtiaz Ali film, starring Naseeruddin Shah, Diljit Dosanjh, Sharvari and Vedang Raina earned Rs Rs 99.39 crore worldwide. The film, as per the trade tracker, earned Rs 1.15 crore net in India on opening day.

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Ananya Birla was also asked about the much-awaited Ranveer Singh-starrer, Pralay. Expressing her excitement about the project, she claimed, “It’s going to be a spectacle, and I hope and pray that people like it but beyond that it’s in God’s hands and it’s in people’s hands.” This will be Ranveer’s first release after the gigantic success of the Dhurandhar franchise.

Reported to be a zombie-thriller, Pralay is directed by Jai Mehta.

Ananya Birla calls Karan Johar ‘Pops’

Then came a light-hearted moment from the episode came when Ananya Birla casually addressed Karan as ‘Pops’. Curious about it, Ananya Panday interrupted her and asked, ‘Why do you call him pops?’ Explaining her equation with the filmmaker, Birla said, “I don’t know why but he is like a father figure to me.”

When Karan asked her about her journey into the entertainment industry and whether there had been an image-building exercise behind her entry, Ananya Birla replied, “Everything has been organic. There has never been any sort of strategy or blueprint or anything. Tried my hands at music, it didn’t work out; not the way I wanted to work out. I have never been a dancer but I like performing on stage. My main thing has been connecting with people.”

‘Struggle word is a trigger for me’: Ananya Panday

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The conversation took another interesting turn when Birla spoke about the obstacles she had encountered in her professional journey. She said, “I have had tonnes of obstacles but I have never struggled. I have not struggled at all.”

Karan responded, “Of course.” However, Ananya Panday quickly pointed out that the word ‘struggle’ was a trigger for her. She said, “It’s a trigger word for me.” Birla immediately apologised to Panday, while Karan burst out laughing at the exchange.

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Koffee With Karan concludes with the ninth season

This is the final season of the show, and Karan Johar confirmed that he would not be returning with another season when the show premiered in October this year. The season opened with Salman Khan, with Karisma Kapoor making a special appearance during the rapid-fire round. This was followed by Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna. Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor were the guests in the third episode, with Arjun Kapoor joining them for a special segment.

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Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan followed, and then Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani appeared together on the show.

The upcoming episodes are also expected to feature some interesting combinations. Karan has spoken about an episode featuring actors Sharvari, Vedang Raina and Lakshya. Comedian Samay Raina has also confirmed his appearance on the show, in an episode featuring him, Tanmay Bhat and filmmaker Farah Khan. With the ninth season being the show’s last, Karan is bringing together guests from different corners of the entertainment industry for one final round of conversations.