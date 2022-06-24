Ranveer Singh on making OTT debut with Bear Grylls: ‘Told Deepika my experiences are flat as an actor, need different experiences’

Ranveer Singh on Friday launched the trailer of Netflix’s interactive reality special Ranveer vs Wild with Bear Grylls, which marks his OTT debut.

At the event, the actor spoke about the need to experiment and how he discussed with his wife Deepika Padukone that he needs to have different experiences as an actor.

On making his OTT debut, Ranveer Singh said, “Netflix gave good money so I was like let’s do it. I felt my life has become same. It is bit of a flat line. I have worked for 12 years and I have survived. You keep doing movies, you attain success and you have AC in your house, car. You are shooting in an AC studio with a five star director and then go back to sleep. You need to have new experiences. I was discussing with my baby (Deepika Padukone) that my experiences are flat. As an actor, you need to have different experiences so that you can improve. I was feeling I am getting into a comfort zone. When this offer came, I just grabbed it with both hands.”

Ranveer vs Wild with Bear Grylls is an interactive reality show. Talking about the format, Ranveer shared, “Tumhari bhabhi (Deepika Padukone) ke chakkar mein I attended an intellectual summit where they told that entertainment people will have to up their game as now entertainment has to engage the audience. It has to be interactive, and i think this is the future of entertainment.”

Ranveer Singh also shared the lessons learnt while working with Bear Grylls. He said, “You should always be daring. Sometimes fear can stop you, limit you. It can stop you from taking the next step, from growing and evolving. Don’t let fear have that control over you. It will stop you. One has to keep moving forward. You have to take that leap of faith.”

“In this journey, I felt like I am standing at the edge. Am I going to believe? Am I going to trust? Will I have enough faith to take the leap? Fear will stop you but you have to find that daring. Take a leap of faith and believe in yourself,” Ranveer concluded.

Ranveer vs Wild with Bear Grylls will stream on Netflix from July 8.