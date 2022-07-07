Ranveer Singh eats a bug in new Ranveer vs Wild with Bear Grylls promo. Watch

Actor Ranveer Singh is the latest Bollywood celebrity to take part in Bear Grylls’ adventure series, Into the Wild, albeit with a twist. After Bollywood stars like Akshay Kumar, Ajay Devgn and Vicky Kaushal, it is now Ranveer’s turn to prove his mettle in the wild, literally.

However, Ranveer’s version of the show is based on a unique premise of actually involving the audience on the ride via an interactive virtual format, where viewers can select what kind of tasks will Ranveer have to complete during the entire journey. Ranveer will be discovering the ‘wild side’ of the Serbian jungle in the first of its kind adventure reality special.

And now, streaming giant has released a small promo video of the special where the actor is actually seen eating some kind of a bug whole, while making faces the entire time.

The special’s trailer had received massive love from the audience upon its release, where Ranveer was seen joking, cussing and consuming ‘exotic’ food. By the looks of it, the episode is going to be a blast, with Ranveer going all out to entertain his audience via his various antics.

“This is a fresh offering in the adventure reality genre. Embarking on this great, big challenge was a thrill for me and we feel that the audience will also experience the same adrenaline rush. It’s packed with action, humor, emotion, suspense – just about all the ingredients of a wholesome watch! And the best part is that the audience gets to engage in a truly interactive format, which in many ways is the USP of the show. I am excited to be working with Netflix to bring to you a project that we believe is both novel and thoroughly entertaining!” Ranveer Singh had said at the launch of the show.

Ranveer Vs Wild with Bear Grylls will premiere on Netflix on July 8. Apart from this, the actor will also be seen on Karan Johar’s Koffee With Karan Season 7 on July 7. The chat show will stream on Disney Plus Hotstar.