Saturday, Sep 03, 2022

Ranveer Singh compares Maheep Kapoor to ‘malai kofta’, says he loves being objectified: ‘I am just a piece of meat’

Maheep Kapoor, Bhavana Pandey, Seema Sajdeh and Neelam Kothari were in awe of Ranveer Singh's looks in the season finale of Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives.

ranveer singhRanveer Singh made an appearance in Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives 2. (Photo: Netflix)

The second season of Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives got a splendid finale with Ranveer Singh making a guest appearance. The four leading ladies of the show, Maheep Kapoor, Seema Sajdeh, Bhavana Pandey and Neelam Kothari were awestruck as they met Ranveer on the set of Karan Johar’s Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani.

In the season finale, KJo introduced the Bollywood Wives to Ranveer, who was shooting for Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani at the time. After showing them a few shots of the actor, KJo invited Ranveer into the room, who walked in with his shirt unbuttoned. As soon as the actor entered the room, Maheep, Bhavana, Seema and Neelam were in awe of his looks. In their piece-to-camera, all of them expressed how ‘hot’ Ranveer is and Seema also called his wife Deepika Padukone a “lucky chic”.

Also read |Sima Taparia asks Seema Sajdeh why it took her 22 years to realise she’s incompatible with Sohail Khan, she has a sassy reply

Ranveer then told Maheep that his favourite song is “Nigori Kaisi Jawani Hai”, a music video in which Maheep had appeared. The actor also told Maheep, “I am an OG fan. Nigodi is a cult video.” Pointing at Maheep, Ranveer continued, “How hot she looked in the video,” and compared her to a dish “Malai Kofta”

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Maheep Kapoor (@maheepkapoor)

After being praised by the four ladies, Ranveer said, “I am truly flattered. I love being objectified. I am just a piece of meat. Just a battery-operated device.”

Also read |Ranveer Singh says he, Vicky Kaushal are mocked for marrying Deepika Padukone, Katrina Kaif: ‘Woh dono humare aukaat se…’

Towards the end of the episode, Ranveer danced with Neelam on her popular song “Aap Ke Aa Jane Se”. Karan Johar also showed the nude shower shot of Ranveer which made the four ladies once again swoon over him. Recently, Ranveer Singh landed in trouble for a nude photoshoot he did for Paper magazine. The photoshoot was a homage to Burt Reynolds’ iconic 1972 shoot for Cosmopolitan magazine.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 03-09-2022 at 12:55:26 pm
