Ranveer Singh compares Maheep Kapoor to ‘malai kofta’, says he loves being objectified: ‘I am just a piece of meat’

The second season of Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives got a splendid finale with Ranveer Singh making a guest appearance. The four leading ladies of the show, Maheep Kapoor, Seema Sajdeh, Bhavana Pandey and Neelam Kothari were awestruck as they met Ranveer on the set of Karan Johar’s Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani.

In the season finale, KJo introduced the Bollywood Wives to Ranveer, who was shooting for Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani at the time. After showing them a few shots of the actor, KJo invited Ranveer into the room, who walked in with his shirt unbuttoned. As soon as the actor entered the room, Maheep, Bhavana, Seema and Neelam were in awe of his looks. In their piece-to-camera, all of them expressed how ‘hot’ Ranveer is and Seema also called his wife Deepika Padukone a “lucky chic”.

Ranveer then told Maheep that his favourite song is “Nigori Kaisi Jawani Hai”, a music video in which Maheep had appeared. The actor also told Maheep, “I am an OG fan. Nigodi is a cult video.” Pointing at Maheep, Ranveer continued, “How hot she looked in the video,” and compared her to a dish “Malai Kofta”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Maheep Kapoor (@maheepkapoor)

After being praised by the four ladies, Ranveer said, “I am truly flattered. I love being objectified. I am just a piece of meat. Just a battery-operated device.”

Towards the end of the episode, Ranveer danced with Neelam on her popular song “Aap Ke Aa Jane Se”. Karan Johar also showed the nude shower shot of Ranveer which made the four ladies once again swoon over him. Recently, Ranveer Singh landed in trouble for a nude photoshoot he did for Paper magazine. The photoshoot was a homage to Burt Reynolds’ iconic 1972 shoot for Cosmopolitan magazine.