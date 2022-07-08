Ranveer Singh breaks down in the face of immense pain in Ranveer vs Wild with Bear Grylls

Ranveer Singh displayed his tough side in Ranveer vs Wild with Bear Grylls. The adventure reality show, which released its latest episode on Friday, had Ranveer joining the league of Bollywood stars like Akshay Kumar and Vicky Kaushal to become part of it. But there were several elements that made Ranveer’s episode different, and one such thing was the actor showing his unfiltered human side, even if it meant shedding a lot of tears on camera.

At the start of the episode, Ranveer revealed his ultimate motive to participate in the show was to fetch the rare Serbica Ramonda flower for wife Deepika Padukone. He agreed to navigate Serbia’s dense jungles in search of the flower as a symbol of his love for her.

Ranveer crossed rivers, climbed mountains, passed through narrow cave full of snakes and even had deadly encounters with bears and wolves. Though he was pumped up in most part of his 36 hours long journey of finding the flower, his body gave up in the end. He was visibly under stress while scaling the last hill, and was unable to take the weight. While Bear kept pushing him all along, at one moment, it did seem like Ranveer might give up.

Ranveer’s eyes kept getting moist due to the pain he was experiencing, and he broke down as soon as he reached the hilltop. Seeing Ranveer cry like a baby will surely melt the hearts of his fans.

While Bear Grylls was impressed by Ranveer’s determination, the adventurer reminded him that this journey was never going to be easy. Ranveer was back in his elements, jumping with joy when he finally saw the flower and managed to pluck it, completing the challenge he undertook.

Ranveer vs Wild with Bear Grylls marks Ranveer Singh’s OTT debut. The episode is streaming on Netflix.