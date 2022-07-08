Ranveer Singh recalls the moment he first saw Deepika Padukone: ‘Sparks were flying…’

The first time Ranveer Singh saw Deepika Padukone, it was no less than a Hindi movie moment. “It was like almost love at first spectacular sight,” Ranveer shared in the latest episode of Ranveer vs Wild with Bear Grylls, which premiered on Netflix on Friday.

Ranveer is the latest Bollywood celebrity to appear in Bear Grylls’ adventure series, Into the Wild. The reality show had Ranveer navigating through the treacherous jungles of Serbia to fetch the rare Serbica Ramonda flower for his lady love. In the course of his difficult journey, Bear took a moment to ask Ranveer how he first met Deepika.

Ranveer revealed that he met his now wife, Deepika Padukone in 2012. This was the time when he had signed Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram-Leela, the first movie in which he shared screen space with her. “In our first reading, I remember sitting at the lunch table (at Bhansali’s house). He lives by the seaside, so there’s breeze blowing in this direction. I’m sitting here, ready for the reading, I know Deepika is going to come, and I’m already excited about it,” Ranveer shared.

He added that Deepika’s entry was an unforgettable one in the room, and even in his life. He said, “I’ll never forget, the doorbell rang and I looked at these big wooden doors opening. She was wearing all-white and the breeze blew just at that time. It was almost like time had slowed down, in slow-motion, she walks through the door, hair all flying with the breeze. She was looking like an absolute vision in white. That was it. That moment was it for me!”

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone got married in 2018. (Photo: Express Archives) Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone got married in 2018. (Photo: Express Archives)

Bear Grylls gave Ranveer a surprise by calling in his close friend and ad-filmmaker Karan Kapadia in the show. Karan brought Ranveer a special audio message from Deepika to lift his spirits. He also added that when Ranveer and Deepika started dating, he was jealous.

“It really pissed us off because we were all in love with her, the most beautiful girl in India. And we knew that these two were going to get together. Me, personally, I took it really badly. I was very upset that day,” Karan said candidly.

Calling Deepika “grounded, patient and lovely with everyone”, Ranveer quipped, “Deepika and I were like absolute fire together. The sparks were flying almost instantaneously. As it was happening, I knew, maybe six months into our relationship, that she’s the one for me.”

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone kept their relationship under wraps for a long time, while also delivering blockbusters like Ram-Leela, Bajirao Mastani and Padmaavat. They tied the knot in 2018.