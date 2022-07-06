Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt recreate K3G’s iconic Kajol scene on Koffee with Karan 7. Watch hilarious video

The seventh season of Karan Johar’s celebrity chat show Koffee with Karan will premiere on July 7 on Disney Plus Hotstar. As readers would know Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt will grace the first episode of Koffee with Karan Season 7. A new promo of the episode has the actors recreating a popular scene from Kabhi Kushi Kabhie Gham.

In the video, Singh and Bhatt are seen reenacting Kajol and Farida Jalal’s “Hello Mrs Sprightly” scene where they discuss how their London neighbours have their tea. At the end of the video, Singh, Bhatt and Johar together say “chadho”.

The hilarious video has been posted on the occasion of Ranveer Singh‘s birthday. The caption of the video read, “Inka koi haq nahi banta ki yeh itne iconic bane !!! 😤😜Here’s wishing the rocking @ranveersingh a very happy birthday! 🎂😋 #HotstarSpecials #KoffeeWithKaran S7 new season starts 7th July..”

Karan Johar had earlier shared how the essence of Koffee with Karan was to be candid and to have fun, but that has become more difficult these days, given that people have become more cautious about what they say on the show. The host told Film Companion, “Everyone is so like, ‘Will you ask me about this? and Will you not ask me about this?’ Can you cut that out? I mean what happened to candour. I mean what happened to good old repartee and casual interview. I mean I have got cricketers into trouble and I don’t even have anything to do with them yet I have even managed to do that.”

The filmmaker-host also revealed that Ranbir Kapoor has flat out refused to appear on Koffee with Karan again as he believes that public perception can be shaped on one’s performance on the couch. Sharing what Ranbir told him, Johar said, “He is like I have to pay the price for this for too long. Why should I do this to myself? He said, ‘I love you. I will meet you at your house and talk to you. You give me coffee at home. But please I am not coming for the show.’”