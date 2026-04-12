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‘Kaun Samay? Mera Samay achha chal raha hai’: Ranveer Allahbadia takes a dig at Samay Raina’s India’s Got Latent revelations, says he’s full of positivity
After adopting 'silent treatment' following Samay Raina's tell-all podcast Still Alive, Ranveer Allahbadia has now taken indirect digs at the stand-up comedian for his remarks on the YouTuber in his new stand-up special.
Days after Samay Raina made some new revelations about Ranveer Allahbadia’s contentious joke on popular YouTube show India’s Got Latent last year, the YouTuber now seems to have taken a dig at the stand-up comedian for opening the can of worms all over again. He claimed that he’s keeping his head full of positivity despite the renewed trolling against him following Samay’s tell-all stand-up special.
When a paparazzo asked Ranveer if he’s heard any thing about him lately, the YouTuber responded it’s only the praise that reaches him. In signature spiritual fashion, he added, “The more positivity you keep within yourself, the more positivity will surround you.” He then claimed that he also has a great sense of humour and keeps making people laugh even today.
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In another paparazzo video, Ranveer Allahbadia took a dig at Samay Raina by saying, “Mera samay bahut achha chal raha hai (My time is going great right now).” When the paparazzo brought Samay Raina into the conversation, Ranveer pretended to be clueless and said, “Samay? Kaun samay?” (Samay? Who Samay?), avoiding any direct remarks on Samay Raina.
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Earlier this week, Samay Raina dropped his comeback stand-up special, Still Alive, his first since the India’s Got Latent controversy in February last year. A vulgar joke by Ranveer, a guest on his show, led to all episodes of India’s Got Latent being pulled down from YouTube, and three FIRs being filed against Ranveer, Samay, Apoorva Makhija aka The Rebel Kid, and YouTuber Ashish Chanchlani.
In his stand-up special, Samay blamed Ranveer for manufacturing a spotlessly clean image for 10 years only to kill it with a singular joke last year. He also revealed that Ranveer made the same joke eight times during that episode, but Samay had chopped off the others. He also claimed that Ranveer singlehandedly jeopardized the future of stand-up comedy in India.
Following the controversy last year, Ranveer Allahbadia apologised for the remark that led to many calling out for a ban on his podcast and politicians, including Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and opposition leaders of the state, criticising him for exploiting freedom of speech.
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In an apology video on X, Ranveer admitted that his comment was not only inappropriate, but also not funny. “Comedy is not my forte. Just here to say sorry,” the YouTuber, popularly known as BeerBiceps, said in the video. “Family is the last thing that I would ever disrespect. Need to use this platform better and that’s been my learning from this whole experience. I promise to just get better. Have asked the makers of the video to remove the insensitive sections from the video and all I can say in the end is sorry. I hope you can forgive me as a human being,” he added.