‘Kaun Samay? Mera Samay achha chal raha hai’: Ranveer Allahbadia takes a dig at Samay Raina’s India’s Got Latent revelations, says he’s full of positivity

Days after Samay Raina made some new revelations about Ranveer Allahbadia’s contentious joke on popular YouTube show India’s Got Latent last year, the YouTuber now seems to have taken a dig at the stand-up comedian for opening the can of worms all over again. He claimed that he’s keeping his head full of positivity despite the renewed trolling against him following Samay’s tell-all stand-up special.

When a paparazzo asked Ranveer if he’s heard any thing about him lately, the YouTuber responded it’s only the praise that reaches him. In signature spiritual fashion, he added, “The more positivity you keep within yourself, the more positivity will surround you.” He then claimed that he also has a great sense of humour and keeps making people laugh even today.