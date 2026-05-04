Ranveer Allahbadia announces documentary on India’s Got Latest row after reunion with Samay Raina on Kapil Sharma’s set

Podcaster Ranveer Allahbadia and YouTuber-comedian Samay Raina recently marked their first appearance together, after the India’s Got Latent controversy. The duo graced the latest episode of Kapil Sharma’s Netflix The Great Indian Kapil Show, along with veteran comedian Sunil Pal. Now, Ranveer has revealed a new BTS video of arriving and meeting everyone on the sets of Kapil’s show. He also announced a detailed documentary, releasing next month, which was recorded everyday during the IGL row.

Since its release, the episode has been ranking on top, while creating buzz about the roasts and jokes on the internet. In the beginning of the vlog on his YouTube channel Beer Biceps, Ranveer was seen travelling in the car while talking to the camera. “Bahut darr lag raha hai, honestly, because hum ek comedy show mein laut rahe hain (I am scared because we are returning to a comedy show). This time it’s India’s biggest comedy show named The Kapil Sharma Show. Just a kid from Wadala fulfilling his own dreams. My grandfather used to watch this show a lot, he is not with us today, but he must be happy.”

“Today is our shoot with the one and only Samay Raina. It’s going to be a good day and I think it’s almost been one year since the Latent chapter of life. Even Samay met me and told me that it’s a very big media moment. I told him that I am looking at it as a professional task. It’s how I operate, I don’t think about the day until the day it’s happening. I did the same with Latent,” he laughed and added.

ALSO READ | ‘I expected support’: Samay Raina confronts Sunil Pal on Kapil’s show, says learnt abuses from him

After reaching the set of the show, the podcaster met Balraj Singh Ghai, Samay Raina’s close friend. The duo revealed that they saw each other at his Mumbai comedy venue – The Habitat. Later on, he encountered Sunil Pal and hugged him outside the vanity van. While looking at the camera, Sunil praised him saying, “Hindu Muslim Sikh Issai, all four castes sit together and watch one podcast together – our one and only Ranveer Allahbadia.”

He continued, “I have watched all the episodes of his podcast, I want to come to his podcast soon. Promise me that you will call me.” The vlog then sarcastically showed a clip of the veteran comedian slamming Ranveer on a news channel, after the India’s Got Latent controversy.

In the vlog, Ranveer Allahbadia also showed glimpses of meeting Samay and Kapil in the vanity van. “We are celebrating our one year anniversary,” he told the Youtuber-comedian. After shooting the episode, both Samay and Ranveer stood on the set and recreated their Latent picture. “There should be no other recreation besides this, it ends here,” Samay told him, before the duo shared a heartwarming hug.

Story continues below this ad

Towards the end of the vlog, the podcaster made a huge announcement about releasing a very detailed Latent documentary next month. “Everything that happened every day during the controversy, has been recorded,” he shared. He also requested the viewers to comment what perspective they would like to see in that documentary. “I want to bury this whole controversy with that documentary and move on to the next phase of my life,” Ranveer concluded.

Ranveer Allahbadia-Samay Raina’s row

During an episode of Samay Raina’s show India’s Got Latent, Ranveer Allahbadia stirred a controversy with his offensive remarks. He asked a contestant if they would rather watch their parents have sex every day or join in once to make it stop. The obscene comment led to intense backlash around the country and legal problems for everyone associated with that episode.

The controversial episode also landed other fellow guests – YouTuber Ashish Chanchlani, influencer Apoorva Mukhija (The Rebel Kid), and comedian Jaspreet Singh, into trouble. After multiple FIRs registered against them, Samay was also asked to delete all the videos of his popular show, from his YouTube channel. Despite the controversy last year, Samay and Ranveer reunited on The Great Indian Kapil Show. The episode is now streaming on Netflix.