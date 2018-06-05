Rannvijay Singh on his role in Kaushiki: It’s not lengthy but will leave an impact

Rannvijay Singha plays an intelligent cop in thriller webseries Kaushiki. Rannvijay Singha plays an intelligent cop in thriller webseries Kaushiki.

Rannvijay Singha is currently seen as the intelligent cop in Viu’s thriller Kaushiki. In a conversation with indianexpress.com, the Roadies star talked about the show and his acting stint.

While Rannvijay stepped into the show only from the seventh episode, he shared that it did not affect him.

“For me, the time span of my character doesn’t matter. What’s important is that it leaves an impact on the audience. This is a multi-cast show and I enter quite late but then he is the character who solves the mystery and so I was really happy with what I was being offered,” he said.

Rannvijay Singha further revealed the reason for him taking up the show. The actor said, “By now you guys know that I love being in the uniform and I haven’t played a police officer before, so it was a great opportunity. There’s a certain stance and grace about this role, and I really enjoyed playing the character of ACP Sumer Singh.”

Kaushiki, which also stars Sayani Gupta, Omkar Kapoor, Namit Das and Rajeev Siddharth, is the tale of a group of friends with dark secrets. The dirty, dark secrets even lead to a character’s death. When asked if he feels if this is normal among friends now, Rannvijay said, “Every person has a different equation with another and you cannot talk about the same things to everyone. So indeed, there are secrets among friends, some can be harmless; the others can be as dangerous as we see in the show.”

While Rannvijay Singha is a star when it comes to reality shows, he shared his thoughts on his acting stint. “After winning Roadies, a new world opened for me, and I have tried to do everything that I love. As for acting, I started with London Dreams where I was pretty much playing myself. But I made a debut with Salman Khan and Ajay Devgn, and that was a great feat. And then Vipul Shah called me back for Action Replay. This was surprising as I had never attempted comedy. It has been a fruitful journey so far.”

