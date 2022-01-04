Ranjish Hi Sahi trailer: Mahesh Bhatt series promises a dramatic love story set in 70s Bollywood

The makers on Tuesday dropped the trailer of Voot Select’s upcoming web series titled Ranjish Hi Sahi, starring Tahir Raj Bhasin, Amrita Puri and Amala Paul in the lead roles.

The video gives away most of the plot of the series. It’s not hard to make a calculated guess from the promo as to how things will pan out for a filmmaker who becomes successful and later goes on to have an extramarital affair with one of his leading ladies.

Created by Mahesh Bhatt, this show has been helmed by Pushpdeep Bhardwaj.

The official synopsis of Ranjish Hi Sahi reads, “The series revolves around a fledgling maverick film director who gets drawn into an extra-marital affair with an eccentric superstar who changes his life forever; his marriage with his first love spirals as he is torn in between two worlds. Set mainly in 70s Bollywood, the golden era of bellbottoms and some great music, this story revolves around the lives of Shankar, Amna, and Anju. The story explores complicated human relationships between adults and the different shades that love can take. An intense drama, it explores temptation, forbidden love, passion, trust, marriage, loyalty, stability, obsession, and separation.”

Tahir Raj Bhasin, who plays the lead role of director Shankar in the series, said in a statement, “When I was narrated the script of this unique love story, I was instantly gripped by how layered, Shankar, the character is. What drew me to the part was the challenge of a romantic drama where the protagonist is torn between the love of the two women in his life. Shankar blurs the lines between a vulnerable romantic and an authoritative rebel. Playing him was a complex emotional roller coaster but most of all it was a whole lot of fun.”

Ranjish Hi Sahi will start streaming on Voot Select from January 13.