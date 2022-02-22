Randeep Hooda plays an undercover spy in Netflix’s CAT: ‘When there’s nowhere to hide?’

Randeep Hooda is set to turn an undercover spy in Netflix’s upcoming revenge drama, CAT. The show is directed Balwinder Singh Janjua, who has previously written films like Saand Ki Aankh and Mubarakan.

Randeep, whose last project on Netflix was Chris Hemsworth-starrer Extraction, plays a man who gets thrown into a drug trafficking conspiracy between gang lords, cops and political powers. Set in the hinterlands of Punjab, Randeep seems to be playing a turban-clad character, going by the show’s poster, that was released on Monday.

“The choices are few and dangerous when you belong to rival gangs. We’re at the edge of our seats. The story of #CAT is coming soon!” the social media handles of Netflix wrote. Randeep Hooda captioned the same poster on his Instagram, “Where do you go when there’s nowhere to hide? I couldn’t be more excited to announce #CAT, where drugs, deceit and danger come together to unravel chaos.”

Crediting Extraction for getting him global appeal, Randeep Hooda said, “CAT has all the elements to appeal to a global audience. It has given me an opportunity to explore new facets as an actor in a simple but intriguing script. Can’t wait to see the audience reaction to the series.”

Balwinder Singh Janjua said, “With Netflix backing my passion for creating a series with a subject so close to my heart, I feel truly blessed and lucky. And having the opportunity to work with an exceptional artist like Randeep Hooda is the cherry on top.”

Balwinder Singh Janjua and Randeep Hooda also collaborated for Tera Kya Hoga Lovely, a social comedy film.