Rana Naidu trailer: Rana Daggubati, Venkatesh Daggubati face off in this Indian adaptation of Ray Donovan

The trailer of Rana Naidu, the Indian adaptation of Ray Donovan, dropped on Wednesday. The trailer hints at the premise of the show where Rana Naidu is the problem solver for all Bollywood celebrities. The guy gets the job done for celebrities but can’t seem to solve his own problems after his father reenters his life.

Venkatesh Daggubati plays Rana Daggubati’s father Naga in the series, which has been created by Karan Anshuman. He is known for creating Amazon Prime Video shows Inside Edge and Mirzapur. The show has been directed by Karan and Suparn S Varma.

Watch Rana Naidu trailer here:

Surveen Chawla, Sushant Singh, Abhishek Banerjee, Gaurav Chopra, Ashish Vidyarthi, and Rajesh Jais also star in Rana Naidu.

Talking about working with his uncle Venkatesh in the web series, Rana Daggubati said, “This project has been a long-time coming and it’s special for so many reasons. It’s not only my first collaboration with Netflix but also with my uncle, Venky. It has been an enriching experience working with Sunder (Aaron,) Karan (Anshuman) and Suparn (Varma) on this project and I am glad Rana Naidu turned out the way it has. The entire cast and crew have put in a lot of hard work into the series and I am confident that the audiences will love it.”

He added, “Playing the role of Rana Naidu was exceptionally challenging. He’s a complex character with a deep emotional connection to his family, but also struggles with his relationship with his father. And, amidst all this drama is Rana’s professional journey and what it requires of him. I can’t wait for everyone to experience the world of Rana, Naga and everything in between.”

Venkatesh Daggubati, on his part, said, “I am thrilled to have had the opportunity to work with my dear nephew for the first time for a show as exciting as Rana Naidu. Portraying the character of Naga is an entirely new experience for me, as I have never come across a character like this before. Naga is a refreshing change, with his playful demeanor that stands in stark contrast to Rana’s more intense personality. This character is witty, charismatic and layered. I’m excited for my fans to tell me what they think as this is a first for me in many ways. And, working with this team of talented directors and producers on the series has been a truly wonderful experience.”

Rana Naidu starts streaming on Netflix from March 10.