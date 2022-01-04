Rana Daggubati on working with uncle Venkatesh in Rana Naidu: ‘It’s going to be special’

Actor Rana Daggubati said his project Rana Naidu is ‘going to be special.’ The web-series, an adaptation of the popular American crime show, Ray Donovan, stars Rana with his uncle and actor Venkatesh Daggubati. It is for the first time that the two will be sharing the screen space with each other. “Right from the time that I became an actor, I knew that at some point Venky and I would work together,” Rana told Hyderabad Times. He added that he knew the opportunity to work with Venkatesh would not be a ‘conventional film.’ He said he wanted the project to be something different and cool, which is when the chance to feature in a web show came along.

Rana Naidu was announced in September, 2021. In a picture that Rana shared on his Instagram, Venkatesh flaunted a salt-pepper look for the first time, which had instantly excited his fans. Sharing the still, Rana wrote, “Always wanted to share the screen with my uncle the VICTORY V @venkateshdaggubati and my dream is finally coming true. As much as I love him off screen, in “Rana Naidu” we are going to be at each other’s throats. #RanaNaidu, coming soon on Netflix.” Venkatesh also spoke about collaborating with Rana. “I’ve seen @ranadaggubati grow up right in front of me from a young boy to a fine actor,” he said, adding, “But in Rana Naidu he better watch out.”

The series will be directed by Karan Anshuman and Suparn Verma. “It is going to be a battle of titans,” promised Suparn, while Karan said he is thrilled to be working “powerhouses” Rana and Venkatesh.

On the work front, Rana has some big ticket films to his credits. He will be seen in Pawan Kalyan’s Bheemla Nayak. His film Virata Parvam, also starring Sai Pallavi, is also heading for a theatrical release. Venkatesh, on the other hand, was seen in Asuran’s Telugu remake, titled Narappa. He is currently shooting for F3, a Anil Ravipudi directorial.