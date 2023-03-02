scorecardresearch
Thursday, Mar 02, 2023
Advertisement

Rana Daggubati says they had to make sure Venkatesh’s audiences are ‘not hurt too much’ by the swearing in Rana Naidu: ‘Told everybody to watch it independently’

Rana Daggubati and his uncle Venkatesh will star for the first time together in Rana Naidu, the official remake of Ray Donovan, which will stream on Netflix from March 10.

Rana Daggubati-Venkatesh’s Rana Naidu will stream on Netflix.Rana Daggubati-Venkatesh’s Rana Naidu will stream on Netflix.
Listen to this article
Rana Daggubati says they had to make sure Venkatesh’s audiences are ‘not hurt too much’ by the swearing in Rana Naidu: ‘Told everybody to watch it independently’
x
00:00
1x 1.5x 1.8x

Actor Rana Daggubati recently opened up about how his uncle, veteran Telugu star Venkatesh came onboard the Netflix series Rana Naidu, and how the show’s team decided to censor some of his strong Hindi swear words by not translating them for the Telugu-dubbed version. Rana said that they decided to do so to make sure that “Venky’s audiences are not hurt too much”. In Rana Naidu, a remake of the American series Ray Donovan, Rana and Venkatesh play a father and son duo who share a troubled relationship.

In a discussion with Film Companion, Rana shared, “You know how (when) you convert basic Hindi lines to Telugu, it sounds a little bit off? Me saying it is still okay, but Venky (Venkatesh) saying it is just impossible, there’s no way that’s going to happen. So, we were like these guys are from Hyderabad and they speak Hindi so let’s leave them in Hindi, so a lot of it is in Hindi as it is. But we’re making sure that Venky’s audiences are not hurt too much.”

“But there is this one disclaimer that I keep giving to everybody who saw the trailer, and kept saying, ‘Wow Venky did this and Venky did that…’ I say, a Venkatesh film in Telugu region is a family film; grandparents, kids, families go together on festivals. I said everybody watch this independently. Like on your own screen, at your own time. It is a different kind of family (in the show),” Rana added.

Also read |Rana Daggubati: It was very hard to hurl expletives at my uncle Venkatesh in Rana Naidu

Rana Naidu is created by Karan Anshuman. In the show, Rana Daggubati and Venkatesh will be seen playing a father and son duo. About how he got Venkatesh onboard for Rana Naidu, the actor said, “The fact that we haven’t worked together for so many years, we listened to a lot of stories that came our way. One day my dad came and said, ‘This show is about all the bad people ra, all bad guys are there. They don’t become good only. So I said that it is not about good people. But Venky said, ‘Who is playing that old man’s role I want to play it.’ And that’s how it happened.”

Also Read
Exclusive | Shahid Kapoor says Jersey failure broke his heart: 'The unive...
saurabh shukla and johnny lever
Johnny Lever and Saurabh Shukla parody Pathaan scene ft Shah Rukh-Salman ...
what to watch
Streaming in March 2023: Gulmohar, Rana Naidu and Ted Lasso 3
night manager review
The Night Manager review: Anil Kapoor and Aditya Roy Kapur are solid, but...

Rana Naidu will start streaming on Netflix from March 10 in Hindi and Telugu.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 02-03-2023 at 16:22 IST
Next Story

Shark Tank India 2: Pitchers aim to take mothers out of kitchen, Namita Thapar calls it ‘noble mission’

EXPRESS INVESTIGATION | Deforestation Inc - how encroachments are ‘forests’ in govt’s forest cover map
READ NOW
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement

More Entertainment
Advertisement

Photos

screening of Naseeruddin Shah-Aditi Rao Hydari’s Taj
Bobby Deol, Jimmy Shergill and others attend screening of Naseeruddin Shah-Aditi Rao Hydari’s Taj
Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Mar 02: Latest News
Advertisement
close