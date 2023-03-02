Rana Daggubati says they had to make sure Venkatesh’s audiences are ‘not hurt too much’ by the swearing in Rana Naidu: ‘Told everybody to watch it independently’

Actor Rana Daggubati recently opened up about how his uncle, veteran Telugu star Venkatesh came onboard the Netflix series Rana Naidu, and how the show’s team decided to censor some of his strong Hindi swear words by not translating them for the Telugu-dubbed version. Rana said that they decided to do so to make sure that “Venky’s audiences are not hurt too much”. In Rana Naidu, a remake of the American series Ray Donovan, Rana and Venkatesh play a father and son duo who share a troubled relationship.

In a discussion with Film Companion, Rana shared, “You know how (when) you convert basic Hindi lines to Telugu, it sounds a little bit off? Me saying it is still okay, but Venky (Venkatesh) saying it is just impossible, there’s no way that’s going to happen. So, we were like these guys are from Hyderabad and they speak Hindi so let’s leave them in Hindi, so a lot of it is in Hindi as it is. But we’re making sure that Venky’s audiences are not hurt too much.”

“But there is this one disclaimer that I keep giving to everybody who saw the trailer, and kept saying, ‘Wow Venky did this and Venky did that…’ I say, a Venkatesh film in Telugu region is a family film; grandparents, kids, families go together on festivals. I said everybody watch this independently. Like on your own screen, at your own time. It is a different kind of family (in the show),” Rana added.

Also read | Rana Daggubati: It was very hard to hurl expletives at my uncle Venkatesh in Rana Naidu

Rana Naidu is created by Karan Anshuman. In the show, Rana Daggubati and Venkatesh will be seen playing a father and son duo. About how he got Venkatesh onboard for Rana Naidu, the actor said, “The fact that we haven’t worked together for so many years, we listened to a lot of stories that came our way. One day my dad came and said, ‘This show is about all the bad people ra, all bad guys are there. They don’t become good only. So I said that it is not about good people. But Venky said, ‘Who is playing that old man’s role I want to play it.’ And that’s how it happened.”

Rana Naidu will start streaming on Netflix from March 10 in Hindi and Telugu.