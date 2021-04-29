Ramyug trailer: Kunal Kohli tells Lord Ram’s story with loads of CGI and gravity-defying stunts

The story of Lord Ram isn’t unknown to us, courtesy the various versions of the epic we’ve grown up on, especially Ramanand Sagar’s Ramayan that even made a return to TV screens last year. Now, looks like filmmaker Kunal Kohli decided to give the new generation, a dose of the tale, but in his own style. Titled Ramyug, the makers of the MX Original series dropped its trailer on Thursday.

The trailer is a rewind of Lord Ram’s life starting as a prince of Ayodhya to his righteous rule of ‘Ram-Raj’. The story also includes highlights like Sita’s swayamvar, their vanvas, Raavan kidnapping Sita, Lord Hanuman’s dedication towards Ram, creation of Ram Setu, the big battle between the two forces, and more.

What’s worth taking note is Ramyug’s huge canvas and CGI, and the way the new versions of Ram, Lakshman, Hanuman and Raavan indulge in gravity-defying stunts.

Though the makers have chosen to keep most of its cast relatively new, actors like Tisca Chopra, Dalip Tahil and Anup Soni also play important roles in the web series. Vivan Bhatena playing a beefed-up Hanuman is noteworthy, since we’ve mostly seen him as either the boy-next-door or in negative characters.

Speaking about Ramyug, director Kunal Kohli said, “The story of Rama has been retold by some of India’s greatest writers both in Sanskrit and regional languages. I am honoured to have been able to breathe life into this narrative for younger audiences on an unparalleled scale with the help of in-depth writing, VFX, visually appealing direction, editing and post-production efforts.”

On the occasion of Hanuman Jayanti recently, the team of Ramyug released a music video that featured the vocals of Bollywood superstar Amitabh Bachchan. Decorated musician Ustad Zakir Hussain also made an appearance in the music video.

Ramyug will begin streaming on MX Player from May 6.