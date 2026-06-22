Ram Kapoor, Shivangi Joshi and Pamela Serena join Lock Upp: Sach Ya Sazaa

Sunita Ahuja, Dheeraj Dhoopar, Ram Kapoor, Shivangi Joshi and Pamela Serena will particpate in the Netflix reality show Lock Upp: Sach ya Sazaa.

Written by: Nawaz Javed Kochra
3 min readMumbaiJun 22, 2026 08:34 PM IST
Ram Kapoor, Shivangi Joshi and Pamela Serena join Lock Upp: Sach Ya SazaaRam Kapoor, Shivangi Joshi and Pamela Serena will take part in Lock Upp: Sach Ya Sazaa.
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Ekta Kapoor-produced Lock Upp: Sach Ya Sazaa is returning with a rebooted version on Netflix. Premiering on June 27, the reality show will be hosted by Farah Khan and Riteish Deshmukh. While anticipation around the new season continues to build, the full contestant lineup is yet to be unveiled. At a press conference in Mumbai on Monday, the makers officially announced the first three participants. Ram Kapoor, Shivangi Joshi and Pamela Serena have been confirmed as contestants for the upcoming season.

Lock Upp confirmed contestants

A few days ago, SCREEN had confirmed that Govinda’s wife Sunita Ahuja and actor Dheeraj Dhoopar will be joining the show. Now Ram Kapoor, Shivangi Joshi and Pamela Serena join the list as confirmed contestants for this season.

Also Read: Lock Upp Season 2 contestants: Sunita Ahuja, Ram Kapoor, Shivangi Joshi confirmed for show

 

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A post shared by Pamala Serena (@pamalaserena)

Other contestants who will reportedly be seen on the show are Shivangi Joshi, Shilpa Shinde, Yogesh Rawat and Akanksha Choudhary, Rashami Desai, Puneet Superstar, Archana Gautam, Urvashi Dholakia, Pranit More, Asim Riaz, Kusha Kapila and Harshad Chopra.

When and where to watch Lock Upp: Sach Ya Sazaa

Lock Upp will stream on Netflix from Saturday to Wednesday at 8 pm for six weeks from June 27. In the show’s promo, Jailers Farah Khan and Riteish Deshmukh said that this year the contestants will be expected to own their truth. Talking about joining the latest season, Riteish said in a statement, “What makes Lock Upp: Sach ya Sazaa engaging is that it’s a reflection of the times we live in, and that can be both fun and fascinating. Every contestant enters with their truth and a strategy, but inside Lock Upp: Sach ya Sazaa, everything gets tested. Farah and I will have a front-row seat to every twist, conflict, and revelation. One thing is certain: nobody walks out the same.”

Also Read | Lock Upp teaser: Jailers Farah Khan and Riteish Deshmukh want inmates to ‘own’ their truth

Farah Khan added, “Across my career, I’ve seen a lot, but Lock Upp: Sach ya Sazaa is a different beast. No filters, no retakes, just famous people attempting to reveal their true selves, under real pressure. That’s where the asli entertainment begins.”

The first season of Lock Upp streamed on ALT Balaji in 2022. That edition, hosted by Kangana Ranaut, saw Munawar Faruqui emerging as the winner.

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Nawaz Javed Kochra
Nawaz Javed Kochra
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Nawaz Javed Kochra is a seasoned entertainment journalist at The Indian Express Online, bringing nearly a decade of expertise to the forefront of cultural reporting. With a focus on the television and Over-The-Top (OTT) landscapes, he has established himself as a prominent voice in the industry, known for his high-profile celebrity interviews and insightful coverage of the Indian entertainment sector. Experience & Career Nawaz holds a Master of Arts in Communication and Journalism from Mumbai University, providing him with a rigorous academic and ethical foundation. In his 11-year career, he has navigated through several of India's leading media houses, building a portfolio that spans digital, print, and broadcast media: The Indian Express: Currently leads coverage of TV and OTT content, producing both written analysis and popular video interview segments. Former Roles: He began his career at the iconic Stardust Magazine and later held key positions at Zoom TV, Zee Multimedia, MissMalini, Bollywood Bubble, and Raindrop Media. Expertise & Focus Areas Nawaz’s beat is characterized by a blend of exclusive access and trend analysis. His core areas of expertise include: Reality Television: Specialized coverage of major franchises like Bigg Boss, providing behind-the-scenes insights and winner profiles. OTT Ecosystem: Tracking the shift from traditional cable to digital streaming platforms, with a focus on web series and digital premieres. Celebrity Profiles & Interviews: Nawaz is celebrated for his ability to foster candid conversations with industry stalwarts, from music composers like Amaal Mallik to other TV legends. Investigative Entertainment News: Reporting on sensitive industry developments, including legal disputes and personal stories of resilience within the acting community. Authoritativeness & Trust With a reputation built on years of networking and credible reporting, Nawaz Kochra is a "known face" in the Mumbai media circuit. His work at The Indian Express adheres to the publication's "Journalism of Courage" standard, ensuring that even entertainment reporting is approached with accuracy, sensitivity, and transparency. His educational background and extensive tenure across diverse media platforms provide him with the authoritative perspective required to analyze the rapid evolution of Indian show business. ... Read More

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