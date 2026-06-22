Ram Kapoor, Shivangi Joshi and Pamela Serena join Lock Upp: Sach Ya Sazaa

Ekta Kapoor-produced Lock Upp: Sach Ya Sazaa is returning with a rebooted version on Netflix. Premiering on June 27, the reality show will be hosted by Farah Khan and Riteish Deshmukh. While anticipation around the new season continues to build, the full contestant lineup is yet to be unveiled. At a press conference in Mumbai on Monday, the makers officially announced the first three participants. Ram Kapoor, Shivangi Joshi and Pamela Serena have been confirmed as contestants for the upcoming season.

Lock Upp confirmed contestants

A few days ago, SCREEN had confirmed that Govinda’s wife Sunita Ahuja and actor Dheeraj Dhoopar will be joining the show. Now Ram Kapoor, Shivangi Joshi and Pamela Serena join the list as confirmed contestants for this season.