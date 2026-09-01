Ram Kapoor says he was ‘happy, super thrilled’ about father’s death: ‘His pain was over’

Ram Kapoor, last seen on Netflix’s captive reality series, Lock Upp, by Ektaa Kapoor, opened up about one of the most difficult phases of his life and how caring for his father during his final days changed his perspective on death. The actor revealed that while he was helping his father through his battle with cancer, he did not have the time to process what he was doing. It was only after his father passed away that the Bade Acche Lagte Hain fame realised how the experience had a much deeper impact on him.

‘I didn’t know that I could do it’: Ram Kapoor

Recalling the time he spent with his father, Ram told Nayandeep Rakshit, “When I was going through that, being with Dad at that time, I didn’t know that I could do it. I didn’t know that I could actually do what he wanted me to do. He somewhere thought that Ram will be able to do this. I think he saw my strength in this matter. I did not know at that point.”

Story continues below this ad

He further went on to describe how difficult it was to watch his father suffer from cancer. “I had my hands full with this dying man. It was not easy. Cancer is a very bad way to go. It’s a very bad disease. Sometimes he’s in severe pain, sometimes he’s hallucinating, sometimes he’s… So I had to deal with all of that.”

‘He died like a king’

Ram Kapoor said he was focused entirely on doing what his father needed until his death. “I didn’t have time to actually think about it. I was just there doing what I needed to do for my father till he passed. Later on, it started sinking in, and I realised later on the amount I’ve learned from that experience. And that’s one of the best things that’s happened to me because I helped my father do something that he really wanted.”

The Kasamh Se actor added, “Everybody lives like a king or tries to live like a king. He died like a king. He died on his terms and I helped him do that. So, that was fantastic.”

Also Read: Badshah-Isha Rikhi announce divorce after 5 months; Wamiqa Gabbi says, ‘Truth shall prevail’

Story continues below this ad

‘When you start smiling at death, how can you fear it?’

His father’s demise also changed the way Ram viewed death. “Everybody lives as if they are never going to die. They don’t even talk about their deaths with their family members. Plan it. Discuss it. Plan your will, your assets. I mean, it’s going to happen, right? So, why the are you guys ignoring it?” exasperated Ram.

Talking about his father’s final moments, Ram said he was relieved that his suffering had ended. “I was super thrilled that his pain was over. So, in that process, I was happy about the death. I was smiling at the death. So, when you start smiling at death, how can you fear it? So, now it’s a joke to me,” shared the actor.

‘I have no regrets’

Ram acknowledged that his decision to be there for his father had emotional consequences for his family. However, he maintained that he does not regret it. “I don’t think that I did anything wrong because I helped a dying man. So, I have no regrets with this,” stated the actor.

Ram Kapoor’s latest stint on Lock Upp

Story continues below this ad

Ram Kapoor made headlines during his stint on Lock Upp: Sach Ya Sazaa Season 2, where he emerged as one of the five finalists. He made several candid revelations on the show about his personal life, including his struggles with depression, alcohol and his behaviour during his show, Bade Acche Lagte Hain. He gradually became a controversial character on the show, where his kiss with inmate Shreya became the biggest talk of the town. Despite the controversies surrounding his conduct, Ram made it to the finale week before finishing in fifth place.