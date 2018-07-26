Ram Gopal Varma to helm web series D Company

Ram Gopal Varma announced a web series on Dawood Ibrahim’s D Company. Ram Gopal Varma announced a web series on Dawood Ibrahim’s D Company.

Filmmaker Ram Gopal Varma is all set to present the “ultimate chronicle of the Mumbai Underworld” through a web series titled D Company.

On Thursday, RGV announced his web series titled D Company. He wrote on Facebook, “After a long hiatus me and Madhu Mantena team up to make a web series titled D COMPANY. It is going to be the ultimate chronicle of the Mumbai Underworld. My research on the subject matter of D Company came from my extensive interactions over the last 20 years with gangsters to encounter cops to middlemen of the underworld and also many film people who were involved with the underworld.”

He also mentioned that the series will not be only about Dawood Ibrahim but also about the growth of D Company. “The series will not be a biopic of just Dawood Ibrahim but that of the entire D Company from its initiation to its growth as the most dreaded organisation in the entire criminal history of India. The series of D COMPANY will showcase the rise of Dawood Ibrahim from being just a small-time hoodlum to how he overthrew the Pathan gang and then after shifting to Dubai, how he gave it a glamorous and corporate look by mixing up with the high and mighty including film stars,” he added.

Divulging more details about it, he continued, “It will also deal with the Babri masjid collapse induced terrible riots of 1992 leading to the 1993 serial bomb blasts and then their aftermath by the end of which Chota Rajan broke up to declare war on Dawood. From then on it deals with how that break up caused a lot of other gangs to stake their claim for the top spot creating a massive outburst of criminal activities in the late 90s.”

The shooting for D Company will start soon and the filmmaker will also announce the cast in coming days. Revealing about his research, RGV wrote, “I have been collecting data on the underworld not from now, but from the mid-90s onwards even before I made SATYA and COMPANY. The script has been locked and shooting will start very soon ..it will have at least 5 seasons of 10 episodes each.”

Ram Gopal Varma has made a full-length feature film Company on the same subject in 2002. The film starred Vivek Oberoi, Mohanlal, Ajay Devgn, Manisha Koirala, and Antara Mali in pivotal roles.

