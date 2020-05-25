Raktanchal trailer: Of tender mafia and the battle for power

Raktanchal begins streaming on MX Player from May 28. (Photo: MX Player/Twitter) Raktanchal begins streaming on MX Player from May 28. (Photo: MX Player/Twitter)

The trailer of MX Player’s Raktanchal is out, and like many other crime-dramas on the web, it is heavy on violence.

The web series set in the 80s, starring Nikitin Dheer and Kranti Prakash Jha in the lead roles, is said to be inspired by real events and depicts the time when the development work in Purvanchal, Uttar Pradesh was distributed through tenders.

The trailer shows how the criminal empire of Waseem Khan (Dheer) who rules the tender mafia is challenged by a young criminal Vijay Singh (Jha) who is driven by vengeance.

The rivalry between the two men causes mayhem in the city of Purvanchal.

Directed by Ritam Shrivastav, Raktanchal also stars Vikram Kochhar, Pramod Pathak, Chitranjan Tripathi, Soundarya Sharma, Ronjini Chakraborty, Basu Soni and Krishna Bisht.

The series begins streaming on MX Player from May 28.

