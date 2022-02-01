Raktanchal Season 2 trailer: MX Player is back with the political drama

The trailer of Raktanchal Season 2 is out. Starring Nikitin Dheer, Kranti Prakash Jha, Mahie Gill, Ashish Vidyarthi, Karan Patel and Soundarya Sharma, the political drama is set in UP. The 9-episode season is dominated by the politically powerful and underground crime lords, who run the politics of this area.

The new season focuses on the politics of electing the new Chief Minister, and how that throws the political landscape into a spin.

Nikitin Dheer, who plays Waseem Khan on the show, said in a statement, “Playing Waseem has always been difficult. This character is very complex and has multiple emotions running high at each turn which is what compelled me to take this role. From learning dialects of UP to dressing the part as a politician, I have given this character my best shot. I only hope that the audience appreciates my role as much as they did in the first season.”

Mahie Gill, who plays Saraswati Devi on the show, added, “Proud and defiant, Saraswati Devi is an enigma who is taking this male dominated world by storm. After playing such a powerful character on screen, inspired by real-life instances from the early 90s, I realized what it takes to be a woman in Indian politics.”

Raktanchal Season 2 starts streaming from February 11 on MX Player.