Rishi Kapoor starrer Rajma Chawal to release on Netflix in November

Rishi Kapoor’s short film Rajma Chawal will release on Netflix. Rishi Kapoor’s short film Rajma Chawal will release on Netflix.

Rishi Kapoor’s short film Rajma Chawal, a light-hearted story about family in the age of social media, is all set to release on Netflix. The OTT platform has acquired the rights to the Leena Yadav directorial. Set in the Chandni Chowk area in Delhi, Rajma Chawal captures the relationship between a father attempting to reconnect with his estranged son through social media, a new world for him. Before releasing on Netflix on November 30, 2018, the film will premiere at the BFI London Film Festival in October.

Talking about it, Parched fame Leena Yadav said, “The father-son dynamic is a universal human theme, and Netflix, with its global reach and ability to address a range of audiences with rich and resonant stories, was the ideal partner for us. Being on Netflix invites the whole world into the lives of a family in Chandni Chowk, and we are excited to bring the tumult, colour and vitality of both the family and the area to newer audiences.”

Rajma Chawal will also mark Rishi Kapoor’s debut on Netflix. Talking about the reason why he took up the film, Kapoor earlier told IANS, “I wanted to work with Leena. I liked the ambience and where the story was being told — the whole beauty of Chandni Chowk. I did it once with Delhi 6. The triumph of this project is that we are shooting the whole film in Chandni Chowk.”

According to the makers, Rajma Chawal is an emotional roller-coaster, interspersing grief and the pressure of family expectations with humour, compassion and love. It also stars Amyra Dastur, Aparshakti Khurana and Anirudh Tanwar in his debut role as Kabir Mathur, the son.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd