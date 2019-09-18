Rajkummar Rao on working with Priyanka Chopra: We’ll have a good time working together

Made in China actor Rajkummar Rao will be sharing screen space with Priyanka Chopra in Netflix’s adaptation of Aravind Adiga’s book The White Tiger.

Advertising

At the trailer launch of Rajkummar Rao’s upcoming film Made In China on Wednesday, the actor expressed his excitement about the upcoming Netflix project.

Rao said, “I have read the book and I am very excited as it is a great book and a great story. Ramim Bahrani, the director, is a great guy and I am really looking forward to start working on it pretty soon.”

About sharing screen space with global icon Priyanka Chopra for the first time, the Stree actor said, “Priyanka is phenomenally talented so I think we will have a good time working together.”

Advertising

The Netflix film will be directed by Iranian-American filmmaker Ramin Bahrani, best known for films like 99 Homes, Man Push Cart and Fahrenheit 451. The project is being co-produced by Priyanka Chopra and Mukul Deora.

Rajkummar Rao and Mouni Roy starrer Made in China releases in theaters on Diwali 2019. Rao was last seen in Judgementall Hai Kya where he starred alongside Kangana Ranaut.