Guns and Gulaab: Rajkummar Rao, Dulquer Salmaan give 90s vibe; Gourav Adarsh is ‘ready to roar’

Actors Rajkummar Rao and Dulquer Salmaan have collaborated with filmmaker duo, Raj Nidimoru and Krishna D.K. They will be seen in their upcoming Netflix series, Guns and Gulaab, which was announced earlier this year. The two actors shared their first look from the series, which is touted to be a crime-thriller.

For Guns and Gulaab, Rao has slipped into the 90s. His first look from the series has him sporting longer tresses. He bears an intense look hinting at something fishy going on his head. The one thing that is sure to take every 90s kid on a nostalgia trip is the bottle of Campa Cola in his hand. Dulquer, meanwhile, is sitting on a car’s bonnet as he looks into the distance.

Sharing the photo, Rao wrote on Instagram, “So thrilled to announce the first look of my first Netflix series #GunsAndGulaabs. तैयार हो जाइए because I’m coming to bring the 🔥 in my 90s avatar! Brace yourself for an exciting adventure filled with crime, love and dhamakedaar punchlines. Guns & Gulaabs, created, produced & directed by the supremely talented @rajanddk coming soon on @netflix_in.”

Rao also tagged the other stars including Dulquer Salmaan, TJ Bhanu, Gourav Adarsh, and Gulshan Devaiah, who would be featuring in Guns and Gulaab.

As the actor shared his first look, many expressed their excitement on seeing him in an all-new avatar. Impressed with his new look, Vicky Kaushal called Rao a ‘Champ!’ in the comments section. A fan of the actor wrote, “Excited!!!” Another added, “Abhi maza ayenga na bidu 🔥❤️.”

As per the makers, the project is about “misfits of the world” and will blend romance of the 90s with a crime thriller.

The streaming giant also shared the first look of Gourav Adarsh from the series. The caption of the photo read, “THINGS ARE ABOUT TO GET WILDER 🐯 @_GouravAdarsh is ready to roar in his 90s avatar in Guns & Gulaabs, coming soon 🔫🌹Created, Produced & Directed By: @rajndk.”

Raj and DK had earlier said in a statement, “Last year, we had a great outing on Netflix with our indie gem, Cinema Bandi. And now we look forward to a larger collaboration on our first Netflix series, Guns & Gulaabs. We are especially thrilled to roll out this wicked genre mash with some of the finest cast and crew from our country.”

Besides Guns and Gulaab, Rajkummar Rao also has Anubhav Sinha’s Bheed, Netflix’s Monica O my Darling, Dharma Production’s Mr and Mrs Mahi and the Hindi remake of Telugu movie HIT: The First Case in his kitty. He will also lead a biopic based on the life of visually impaired industrialist Srikanth Bolla.