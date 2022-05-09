Rajiv Kapoor’s last film Toolsidas Junior gets release date

Bollywood movie Toolsidas Junior is set to premiere on Netflix. The film, which marks Rajiv Kapoor’s last on-screen appearance, will stream on the OTT platform from May 23 onwards. The film chronicles the journey of a young boy who seeks to master the game of snooker to defend his father’s legacy after a humiliating loss.

Toolsidas Junior is written and directed by Mridul. It is produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Ashutosh Gowariker and Sunita Gowariker.

Ashutosh Gowariker had earlier praised Rajiv Kapoor’s performance in the film. “It was really lovely to work with Rajiv. On the set, he was an absolute professional. And played the part with so much fun, dignity and ease. What an affable person he was. His performance in Toolsidas Junior is going to surprise everyone. Sadly, he won’t be there to enjoy the accolades he was surely going to receive,” he said.

Earlier this year, the makers of Toolsidas Junior hosted a special screening in Mumbai, which was attended by members of the Kapoor family – Ranbir Kapoor, Neetu Kapoor, Aadar Jain, Armaan Jain, Rima Jain and Kunal Kapoor.

Rajiv Kapoor, who made his Bollywood debut with Ek Jaan Hain Hum in 1983, passed away following a cardiac arrest in February 2021.