Rajesh Tailang: Ramakant Pandit will deal with his inner conflict in Mirzapur 2

Rajesh Tailang plays Ramakant Pandit in the Mirzapur series. (Photo: Rajesh Tailang/Instagram)

“There’s a lot of excitement. However, in case you don’t see that, it’s only because we are also very nervous,” shared Rajesh Tailang as he spoke about Prime Video series Mirzapur 2.

Based in Uttar Pradesh’s underbelly with crime, lawlessness, gangs and war at fore, the series flaunts an ensemble of Pankaj Tripathi, Ali Fazal, Divyendu Sharmaa, Shweta Tripathi, Rasika Dugal among more.

Tailang plays Ramakant Pandit, a righteous lawyer, whose life takes a different turn when his sons Guddu and Bablu (Ali Fazal and Vikrant Massey) decide to enter the crime world. In an exclusive chat with indianexpress.com, Rajesh Tailang shared that the new season will give a chance to the oppressed family to set things right. “Season 1 ka jawab denge (We will answer for Season 1),” he quipped with a smile.

Going into details, the actor shared that the Pandit family is broken given they faced such a gruesome blow. And for his character, it is going to be more of a personal battle than the one with guns. “Ramakant is somewhere guilty knowing that all this wouldn’t have transpired if he hadn’t taken the case. He is dealing more with his inner conflict, and that will be highlighted in the new season,” Tailang shared.

He further mentioned that he loved the script when he first read it and was amazed by the artistes involved with the show. While he was aware that the show will be executed well, the immense popularity that it brought him came as a surprise. He said, “Even after doing numerous roles, people recall me for my part in Mirzapur. I am remembered as Panditji by most people. I never imagined that the show would blow up to this level. And while it does make one nervous about the next chapter, I honestly feel we will be able to make the fans happy once again.”

Apart from Mirzapur, Tailang has appeared in web shows like Delhi Crime, Selection Day, Crackdown, Bandish Bandits among more.

Mirzapur 2 sees Rajesh Tailang reuniting with Sheeba Chadha once again. They have collaborated together on multiple projects, the latest being Bandish Bandits. Sharing that he has been following Chadha’s work even before he met her, the actor added that they now have an unsaid understanding between them.

A large section of the audience feels there’s too much violence on screen, especially in the digital space. While for some, it’s their favourite genre to binge on, not everyone is of the same opinion. Having worked on a few shows of similar nature, Tailang believes that it’s cathartic to see the wrong being punished in these films or shows.

“I am still trying to solve the mystery of people’s interest in (watching) violence (on-screen), off-the-cuff, I feel people are satisfied to see the evil being defeated at the end. It’s cathartic.”

Remembering his favourite scene from the first season, the actor recalled, “I loved the introductory court scene where Ramakant is seen carrying a knife. I put out whatever herogiri I had in me, and I wholeheartedly dedicate that scene to Amitabh Bachchan,” concluded Rajesh Tailang with a laugh.

Starting October 23, Mirzapur 2 will stream on Amazon Prime Video.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd