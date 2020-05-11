Rajeev Siddhartha: As an actor, you should never judge your characters

Rajeev Siddhartha got noticed in AltBalaji’s web show Romil & Jugal in 2017. (Photo: Rajeev Siddhartha/Instagram) Rajeev Siddhartha got noticed in AltBalaji’s web show Romil & Jugal in 2017. (Photo: Rajeev Siddhartha/Instagram)

Rajeev Siddhartha is happy he could entertain audience with three web shows which released back-to-back during the lockdown period. While he reprised his role of Mihir in Four More Shots Please season 2 (Amazon Prime Video), he played a cop in Marzi (Voot Select) and Shantanu who is into betting business in Hundred (Disney+ Hotstar).

Rajeev, who got noticed in Romil & Jugal (2017), interacted with his fans during a recent Facebook LIVE from The Indian Express page. The investment banker-turned-actor got candid about his professional choices, success of his web shows and why he will never judge the characters he plays.

Here are excerpts from the conversation:

On keeping busy in lockdown.

I’m trying to read as much as possible. I’m also watching films which I missed out on and working on myself and my craft. We are living in extraordinary times. As cliche as it may sound, but all of us are in it together. And we have to come out stronger than before, stay optimistic and spread positivity.

On being part of three web shows during lockdown.

I’ve been fortunate that three of my web shows released during this lockdown period and there’s a lot of love coming my way. For me both Four More Shots Please and Hundred were different sets, even different characters. But the energy on both sets was tremendous. My character graph and transformation in Four More Shots Please season 2 was something I was looking forward to. By the grace of God, the final series came out much better than what all of us expected. It’s always great to be working in an environment where one is feeling relaxed and everybody is contributing with a vision to create something amazing.

On picking scripts.

I never wanted to get stereotyped. It just so happens that most of the parts I get are very different from each other. That gives me a creative high. When you see something in a particular character, maybe that trait is there within you but you haven’t discovered it yet. So by playing these characters you discover that. I feel my character needs to have some transformation, an arc, then I can bring something fresh to it.

Rajeev Siddhartha and Maanvi Gagroo in a still from Four More Shots Please season 2. (Photo: Pritish Nandy Communications/Instagram) Rajeev Siddhartha and Maanvi Gagroo in a still from Four More Shots Please season 2. (Photo: Pritish Nandy Communications/Instagram)

On getting into the skin of the character.

For every character, it’s different. The more things go from your conscious to your subconscious, the apt thing to do is get out of your own way and let the subconscious dictate. I think reading the script over and over again, what your character does, how he behaves, the atmosphere around the person, all that really dictates.

On doing intimate scenes.

If a script demands something logically and it is part of the character’s journey, then one is prepared for it. I don’t think I would want to do something which has no justification. It does take a lot of trust between two co-actors to do any scene, be it physically intimate or emotionally intimate. And I think I’ve been blessed that I share a good relationship with all of my co-actors.

On judging your own characters.

If my character is very different from me, I find it easier to play that because firstly, as an actor, you should never judge your characters because at the end of the day every character has a reason for acting in a certain way. I remember there was an actor who backed out of a project two days before the shoot. And the director called me to play that part which was very different from what I am in real life. I developed a voice for that, the speech was slow, deliberate. So, if somebody is far removed from you, then you can always find inspiration in portraying him.

On switching professions.

It was difficult switching from a corporate job to an actor. Everybody around me doubted my decision. It took a lot of convincing. Though there was no plan in sight. I joined an acting institute called Kreating Charakters for four months. Then I started doing plays, I still work with Lillete Dubey. Everybody wants to see the final work, very few people actually see your journey. So everyone around me was happy when they saw consecutive projects coming out and people appreciating my work.

On choosing between theatre and films

I feel at peace at both places. In theatre, one only has a single take, you’re on your own. So a level of spontaneity and improvisation comes. I think that helps in enriching your skills as an actor. I also believe it has given me a certain process and helped in my growth as an actor.

Your inspiration.

Daniel Day-Lewis, Gary Oldman, Philip Seymour Hoffman, then Irrfan Khan was one. Now during lockdown, when I have time, I love to see their work. There’s so much more to learn from them.

Your dream role.

I would like to do a full fledged romantic comedy. In fact, in Hundred, there was a lot of scope for comedy and a lot of comedy has come out in my scenes with Rinku (Rajguru). I would also love to do a sports film. I’ve been an athlete all my life. Then my dream combination would be with Scarlett Johansson. If you found Mihir endearing, you should watch my Netflix original film Upstarts too. It is so rooted in reality and performances.

Rajeev Siddhartha was paired opposite Rinku Rajguru in Disney+ Hotstar’s web show Hundred. Rajeev Siddhartha was paired opposite Rinku Rajguru in Disney+ Hotstar’s web show Hundred.

On receiving the best compliment.

I had a very small part in Jolly LLB and barely any dialogues. I remember at its success party, Arshad Warsi came to me and said something wonderful – “You have a spark. Just keep going at it.” Someone of his stature didn’t need to say that but he did, and that was a very special moment.

Also read: Anupriya Goenka: Dying to try some comedy now

On upcoming projects.

My next project is a humongous web series directed by the legend, Prakash Jha. Then there is a feature film, so fingers crossed. I have two other projects which are going to happen soon, hopefully, whenever all this ends. The plan is never to restrict and just be as open as possible.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd