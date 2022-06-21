Rajeev Khandelwal returns as a cop in comedy thriller Miya Biwi Aur Murder. Watch video

MX Player on Tuesday released the trailer of their upcoming series Miya Biwi Aur Murder. The show stars Rajeev Khandelwal and Manjari Fadnnis in the lead roles.

Rajeev and Manjari are Priya and Jayesh, who have been married for seven years. Their relationship has been going through a rough patch, with both partners committing adultery. However, the events of one night change their lives.

Going by the trailer, Miya Biwi Aur Murder is packed with lots of action, comedy and some amount of thrill too. So far, it actually looks decent, considering the shows MX Player usually churns out (Aashram, Raktanchal, Indori Ishq etc). Now only time will tell if the promise holds.

Talking about the series, Rajeev Khandelwal said in a statement, “It was very exciting to team up with MAD films and be a part of something as mad as this. The director Sunil, Manjari, I and the rest of the cast was so charged up while shooting for the show that it shows on screen. Also it was shot during the times when the mood in general was very tense and somber because of the pandemic. We thought this would make the audience smile and laugh. This is dark comedy and I haven’t done anything like this ever before. Now we hope that the audience also enjoys this mad cap comedy thriller.”

Also Read | Hansal Mehta to direct SonyLIV series based on RAW founder Rameshwar Nath Kao

Manjari Fadnnis added, “I am super thrilled to be a part of this series. It is about the dysfunctional married life of Priya and Jayesh and how the madness of one night brings them together to work as a team. I can’t wait for the audience to watch it on 1st July. We had such a blast making it. The audience is in for a super fun ride while keeping them at the edge of their seats.”

Miya Biwi Aur Murder releases on July 1.