Rajeev Khandelwal: Naxalbari was shot during peak Covid time

ZEE5’s latest offering Naxalbari has been winning hearts with its thrill and raw appeal. The series subtly underlines the socio-political involvement that causes the upsetting of the naxalites.

The lead actors of the show Rajeev Khandelwal, Satyadeep Mishra and Aamir Ali recently interacted with indianexpress.com about their latest show, working amid the pandemic and their worries over the I&B Ministry taking control over the digital medium.

Calling it a straight forward show, Rajeev Khandelwal shared that Naxalbari is a thriller that doesn’t delve deep into the matter. “The backdrop is of the naxals but it’s a revenge story, with some really interesting characters,” he shared.

Given the ZEE5 show was the first project to be filmed outdoors after lockdown restrictions were slightly lifted, the actor said that it was a very different experience shooting for the show. For Khandelwal, it was nothing short of “inviting trouble home”. He also shared that since the SOPs required a different workflow, a lot of sequences had to be toned down.

“We could have done so much more. However, it was practically not possible and so we had to cut down on a lot. I want the audience to understand how and when the show was shot during the peak Covid time. They should keep that in mind and give concessions to the makers,” Rajeev Khandelwal shared with a smile.

The team, as per the actors, would never hang out together or party post pack up, which was something new for everyone. For the first time, that camaraderie was missing, though for all of them, keeping themselves safe was the priority.

Satyadeep Mishra who plays one of the naxals, even shared an incident wherein one of their cars, which had a Tamil Nadu number plate was not allowed in the village. The shoot had to be halted as people felt that they were outsiders, and could spread the virus locally. Sharing that he is grateful that all of them had work during such a difficult time, for Mishra, working on the show was all about making memories.

Further talking about his part, the actor shared that he is playing the muscle head, who is a trigger happy guy. “His supervisors have to always keep him on a tight leash, given he loses quite quickly. However, in this season, you won’t get to know why he is like that. He is a crazy gun wielding person,” added Mishra.

Rajeev Khandelwal, who has played officers in his previous shows added that it was fun to don the uniform again. Coming from an army background, he said that it comes naturally to him. Even though his brother is in the army, the actor said that his attitude is more like a soldier’s. He shared that given none of the actors were in continuity with any other projects, they could all work on their look, and matched their parts. The actor too grew a moustache, which has been quite liked by his fans.

The subject of naxal is a debatable one, and Rajeev Khandelwal assured that the team is not trying to make any political statement. He shared, “The issue may be controversial but we have made a show, which won’t deal with that. Honestly, not much is known about the naxals and hence there is always an interest generated around them. We are not trying to say or preach anything. We are focussing more on who benefits from something like this.”

The recent directive by the government has put the digital medium under the I&B Ministry. For Satyadeep Mishra it could bring about certain changes but he feels makers would find a way. “The characters may be seen mouthing different lines. The digital space has been getting so many eyeballs, and everyone involved chose what they want to do. Having said that the ministry might try to control but stories will always be told, may be in a toned way. I think in today’s day and age, and it’s also global, anything that is anti-establishment is tried to be controlled. But there are other ways, and people will find it to tell the stories they want to.”

However, Rajeev Khandelwal has a different fear from the new directive. The actor feels that in the coming days, most shows might start looking similar. “I am worried that every project might be identical, as they will have certain formulas to be followed. And the beauty of this medium is in its variety and flavour. However, whatever we say, it’s all hypothetical. We don’t know who will take charge. Maybe some liberal people will come in and they’ll understand what it takes to work on the digital space,” concluded the actor.

Also starring Shakti Anand, Tina Dutta and Sreejita De, Naxalbari is streaming on ZEE5.

