Raj and DK remember Asif Basra, share his photo from Family Man Season 2 trailer: ‘Losing him to suicide has left us heartbroken’

After a long wait, Amazon Prime Video’s The Family Man season 2’s trailer was released by the makers of Manoj Bajpayee, Samantha Akkineni-starrer on Wednesday, setting in motion the countdown to the premiere of the much-delayed web series. The show will come out on June 4.

The trailer reveals how Srikant’s character will juggle his dual life — that of a middle-class family man and a spy. The Family Man 2 trailer received a lot of love from the audiences and garnered five million views in only five hours. While fans appreciated Manoj and Samantha for their performances, the glimpses of performances by Manoj and Samantha, they also noticed late actor Asif Basra in the trailer. Asif is seen playing the character of a marriage counsellor for Srikant and his wife. The actor appears in the latter half of the trailer in a comic scene with Bajpayee.

On Thursday, the makers of The Family Man series, Raj Nidimoru and Krishna D.K. took to their social media platform to remember the late actor.

The filmmaker duo shared a picture of Asif and wrote, “Many of us have been affected by the loss of a loved one in the last year. Asif Basra shot with us for Season 2. He was brilliant! And losing him to suicide has left us heartbroken! May your soul find peace and comfort wherever you are… Asif Basra!”

Actor Asif Basra died by suicide in McLeod Ganj, Himachal Pradesh in November last year. He was 53 years old.

The Family Man 2 will also see Priyamani, Sharad Kelkar and Sharib Hashmi reprising their roles from the first season. The Family Man Season 2 will premiere on June 4 on Amazon Prime Video.