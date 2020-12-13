Raj and DK on Samantha Akkineni’s action sequences in The Family Man 2: She gives competition to the men out there

Raj and DK's The Family Man 2 stars Samantha Akkineni in the lead role. (Photo: Raj and DK/Instagram, Samantha Akkineni/Instagram)

Actor Tamannaah Bhatia on Saturday revealed that Samantha Akkineni has performed action sequences in The Family Man Season 2, directed by Raj and DK. Tamannaah made the revelation on Samantha’s talk show Sam Jam Samantha.

Tamannaah surprised Samantha with a video message from director duo Raj and DK who were all praise for the Rangasthalam actor.

“When we spoke to her for the first time, we told her that it is not a glamorous role and it will have a lot of action sequences. She didn’t take even a second and said, ‘I am up for it. That is exactly what I want,'” Raj Nidimoru said.

Krishna DK added that Samantha Akkineni spent a lot of time to prep for the action sequences.

“She spent a lot of time working out, chiselling her body and increasing her fitness. In a way, she was getting trained for martial arts,” the director said.

Raj recalled that in one of the scenes, Samantha was so good that they thought she was hitting someone for real.

Narrating the episode, Raj said, “In a scene, she was supposed to punch a man. We were watching on the monitor. We really thought she was hitting the man for real. The punches came off really well on the screen.”

The director went on to compare Samantha Akkineni with Nagarjuna. “There were days when Nagarjuna used to punch on screen, and we used to think that’s how action should be done. And now, we feel the same about Samantha. So, Sam you are giving competition to the men out there,” he concluded.

A blushing Samantha then told Tamannaah, “Working with Raj-DK was the best experience.”

Talking about performing stunts on her own, the 33-year-old added, “I used to be bruised and have cuts all over my body. It used to burn so bad when I would take a shower.” She also paid tribute to the stunt performers in the industry.

The Family Man 2 will mark Samantha Akkineni’s debut in the OTT space. It will also be her first Hindi outing. Apart from Samantha, the Raj and DK directorial will star Manoj Bajpayee in the lead role.

Sam Jam Samantha streams on Aha.

