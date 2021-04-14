Manoj Bajpayee, Pratik Gandhi laud Raj and DK’s new initiative D2R Indie ‘to help independent filmmakers’

Raj and DK released the logo of their new initiative, D2R Indie. (Photo: Raj and DK/Instagram)

Director duo Raj and DK believe that “everybody is a filmmaker at heart.” Raj Nidimoru and Krishna DK, who are busy helming their upcoming thriller series starring Shahid Kapoor, Vijay Sethupathi and Raashii Khanna, released the logo of their banner, ‘D2R Indie’ on social media on Wednesday.

Raj and DK, who’ve both created or directed content for both Bollywood and the digital space, have projects like The Family Man, Unpaused, Stree, Go Goa Gone and Shor In The City, among others, to their credit.

The two filmmakers had last year announced their latest initiative, and it seems to be finally taking shape. Under D2R Indie, Raj and DK plan to either produce, mentor or present micro-series and movies that’ll be shot at home, to give a boost to budding directors. It’ll have a new format of micro-storytelling.

D2R Indie is a branch of Raj and DK’s production house D2R Films. They took to their Twitter handle and shared the logo of D2R Indie, while wishing fans on Ugadi. In their caption, they wrote, “When we first started off, we had to do it all by ourselves. So we’ve been thinking… why not be there for other filmmakers like us Which brings us to — d2r Indie — our initiative to help upcoming, independent filmmakers make their films! #d2rindie #indiefilmmaking.”

Several B-town celebrities lauded the duo for their new venture. Actor Manoj Bajpayee, who spearheads The Family Man wrote, “That’s a great initiative @rajndk best wishes to you all!!!” Scam 1992 star Pratik Gandhi tweeted, “Cheers to your vision @rajndk.”

Others like Mukesh Chhabra, Vasan Bala, Gulshan Devaiah, Vipin Sharma, Abhishek Jain and many others left congratulatory messages.

Raj and Dk are currently shooting the second schedule of their upcoming untitled web series in Goa, that marks the digital debut of Shahid Kapoor.

Speaking about collaborating with Raj and DK for the first time, Shahid had previously said, “I have been keen to collaborate with Raj and DK for a while. My favourite Indian show on Amazon Prime Video is The Family Man. I couldn’t think of anyone better for my digital debut than them. I loved the story idea when I first heard it and since then it has been an exciting ride so far.” The second season of Raj and DK’s The Family Man is also expected in the coming months.