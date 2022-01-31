Raj and DK announce Netflix series Guns and Gulaab, call it ‘wicked genre mash’

Raj Nidimoru and Krishna D.K. have probably become the most sought after filmmakers in Bollywood. The successful writer-director duo are now collaborating with Netflix for a series titled Guns & Gulaabs. It will be made under the D2R Films production.

As per the makers, the project is about “misfits of the world” and will blend romance of the 90s with a crime thriller. Guns & Gulaabs happens to be Raj and DK’s second collaboration with the streaming giant after last year’s Telugu film Cinema Bandi.

In a statement Raj and DK said, “Last year, we had a great outing on Netflix with our indie gem, Cinema Bandi. And now we look forward to a larger collaboration on our first Netflix series, Guns & Gulaabs. We are especially thrilled to roll out this wicked genre mash with some of the finest cast and crew from our country.”

Netflix India Series Head Tanya Bami added, “Bringing their unique storytelling style to Netflix, Raj & DK blend romance, crime and the inimitable humor that’s signature to the duo, into Guns & Gulaabs which will captivate audiences in India and across the world.”

More details on Guns & Gulaabs and its cast are awaited.

In the meantime, Raj and DK, known for their blockbuster web show The Family Man, are gearing up for their maiden team-up with Shahid Kapoor on Amazon Prime Video, which also happens to be the latter digital debut. The duo will also be directing Rajkummar Rao. This will be their second project with the actor after 2018 hit movie Stree, which was written and produced by Raj & DK.