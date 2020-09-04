Raised by Wolves review roundup: Ridley Scott’s sci-fi series impresses critics

Raised by Wolves, an HBO Max original, is not available in India.

HBO Max’s sci-fi series Raised by Wolves has received mostly positive reviews. After 23 reviews, its score at Rotten Tomatoes, a review aggregation site, is 70 per cent.

The critical consensus reads, “Bristling with imagination and otherworldly imagery, Raised by Wolves is a bloody exploration of artificial intelligence and religious belief that will stimulate the eye and mind — if not the heart.”

Raised by Wolves is directed by Scott and created by Aaron Guzikowski, who has also penned most of its ten episodes. Scott is known for helming some of the most iconic sci-fi movies ever made, including Alien and Blade Runner.

Travis Fimmel, Niamh Algar, Amanda Collin, Abubakar Salim and other star.

The logline of the series reads, “Mother was programmed to protect everyone after Earth had been destroyed. When the big bad wolf shows up, she is the one we must trust.”

Wall Street Journal’s John Anderson wrote, “The storyline is involved, but keeps a viewer off-balance in a good way. It looks great. And Mother… is the most memorable female/female-like space entity since Sigourney Weaver’s Ripley in Alien.”

Collider’s Liz Shannon Miller said that the film’s “pacing problems are a real issue, but when Raised by Wolves is delving into the more original aspects of its nature, its boldness shines through – boldness which means I’ll definitely want to revisit the season as a whole.”

Forbes’ Erik Kain said, “I love how the show treats these robots. They are so clearly not human, and yet Mother really does have maternal instincts and Father really is kind. They have feelings, those feelings just aren’t the same as ours.”

Raised by Wolves is an HBO Max original and since the streaming service is not available in India, we have no way to watch it yet.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd