Rahul Bose: Have been the most challenged as an actor in Bulbbul

Actor Rahul Bose is back on screen with Bulbbul after a hiatus of two years. Last seen in Vishwaroopam 2, the actor plays a double role in the Netflix film, directed by Anvita Dutt. Speaking to indianexpress.com over a video call, Bose joked that no one would cast him in future given his negative role.

“Given Anvita’s lovely romantic songs, I thought this was my break to be a superstar. She exploited me by making me play one bad character, and the other so grouchy. Now, Bengal will just turn its head away from me thinking I am such a bad person. Who will cast me now?” Bose quipped.

He added, “On a serious note, both were great roles to play. And my first question to Anvita was to ask if she was sure she wanted me to do it. There are so many wonderful actors, not just in Bollywood but across Indian cinema who could pull this off. Knowing she was sure made me more excited. I must add that given they were two wonderfully written characters, it was the most I have been stretched in one film as an actor. As a director, she was terrific. She has a certain kind of empathy and compassion for her characters. Her understanding of what she wants and unwillingness to compromise on every little thing helped us make this excellent film.”

Apart from acting, Rahul Bose has also dabbled with filmmaking. On the debate around films releasing directly on OTT platforms, he remarked, “If it’s made within a certain budget, it really makes no difference. Unless, of course, you have resistance from actors or producers. If you feel the OTT platform will not cover your expenses then yes, you would want a theatrical release. At the end of the day, filmmaking is also a business and the decision to release online is mostly a monetary one. As a viewer, both are considered authentic cinematic experiences now.”

Also starring Tripti Dimri, Avinash Tiwary, Parambrata Chattopadhyay and Paoli Dam, Bulbbul is streaming on Netflix.

