Ragini MMS Returns Season 2 to feature Varun Sood and Divya Agarwal

After the success of Ekta Kapoor-produced Ragini MMS and Ragini MMS 2, Kapoor had decided to produce a web series based on a similar storyline for her streaming service Alt Balaji called Ragini MMS Returns. And now a new season of the show has been announced introducing reality TV stars and real-life couple Varun Sood and Divya Agarwal.

Speaking about the show, Divya shared in a statement, “I couldn’t have asked for a better and bigger show to make my digital debut. Being the new Ragini, a character that’s been played by a superstar like Sunny Leone in the past is a big challenge for me. My role is an interesting one and I hope to add on to the mass popularity that the franchise already enjoys amongst the audience. I am also looking forward to working with Varun as the understanding and chemistry between us shall be the cherry on the cake.”

Varun seemed excited at the prospect of sharing screen space with partner and co-star Divya. He said, “I thank ALTBalaji for giving me the opportunity to make my digital debut with them. It’s a dream come true. What makes me even happier is the chance to act alongside Divya. Both of us are equally excited to be doing something for the first time and doing it together just adds to our enthusiasm.”

The 2011 film Ragini MMS had featured Rajkummar Rao, while the movie’s sequel saw Sunny Leone lead the pack. The web series Ragini MMS Returns featured TV star Karishma Sharma in the lead.